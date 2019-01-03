3 Local Theaters Where Federal Workers Can Find Shutdown Discounts

It’s been all about the wall for almost two weeks, but might we suggest a curtain? Theaters across Washington are offering shutdown discounts for federal employees seeking a distraction from the real-world drama through plays and musicals.

Furloughed? Cheer up with a special presentation of Signature Theatre’s Judy Garland cabaret exclusively for federal-government employees, both military and civilian. Spanning Garland’s entire career, the show includes her famous numbers such as “Get Happy” and “Over the Rainbow.” You’ll have to flash your badge to pick up tickets, and for guests over 21, they include a beer or a glass of wine (or a non-alcoholic drink for those under 21). Four per federal employee. January 23, 8:30 PM. $25.

Using the code SHUTDOWN, federal employees can get a 15-percent discount on tickets to Woolly Mammoth’s run of BLKS, poet/playwright Aziza Barnes’s newest work. The play chronicles an outrageous, sometimes hilarious day in the life of four millennial black women. Show your federal ID when you pick up your tickets. Show: February 4 through March 3. Regular price: $20-$41; with discount: $17-$34.85.

Escape furlough fears with quick banter and adult humor at The Panties, the Partner and the Profit, a trio of plays spanning a family’s three generations, written by David Ives. Federal employees can grab tickets for 50 percent off with the code SHUTDOWN18. Show: January 3 through January 6. Regular price: $44-$125; with discount: $22-$62.50.