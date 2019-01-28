Washingtonian Today: Schultz’s Beans Get Roasted

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Happy Monday. The federal government’s back, at least through February 15. Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo open to the public tomorrow. Here’s the resuming-activities guidance for each affected agency. President Trump has no public or press events today.

The coffee guy has made a grande debut on Twitter. I’m talking of course about former Starbucks exec Howard Schultz, who tweeted yesterday that he’s seriously considering an independent run for president. Look, I understand that the internet does not accurately represent the electorate but, golly gee, Democrats on my timeline sure loved to ratio Mr. Schultz. (For inquiring minds, take a look at the replies to the tweet versus the likes or retweets. It’s brutal, and usually a sign of a controversial/unpopular message.) Schultz’s new book From the Ground Up (get it, because coffee?) comes out today. Is it possible he’s not running for president at all but needed to drum up book sales? I can ask him that to his face when he comes to Sixth & I on Valentine’s Day. (I’ll likely ask him why he takes away the Caramel Brûlée latte each year, ripping my heart in half.)

Kamala Harris kicked off her presidential bid in Oakland. No major surprises here, but she did walk off to “My Shot” from Hamilton. (Remember how Hamilton biographer Ron Chernow is our WHCD speaker this year?)

Hawaii Congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard tapped Enfranchisement Productions—the new creative agency from Funny or Die DC and Obama Administration alum Brad Jenkins—to help produce a “creative vision” for her campaign. Here’s one of their first videos, made in part with storytelling agency HUMAN.

In case you missed it: Looks like another presidential hopeful, New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand, is recruiting new members for the Congressional Women’s Softball Team.

CRAFTS Succulents make great houseplants, but not everyone has a green thumb or a home with enough light to keep a plant alive. Join crafting gurus Rock Paper Plant for a felted succulent workshop at the Lemon Collective; learn the craft of needle felting and how to create a 3D sculpture out of felted wool. All materials (including snacks for sustenance) will be provided. $45, 7 PM.

“Performative workaholism” is the new normal for many young professionals, writes Erin Griffith. (New York Times)

Emily Jane Fox expertly illustrates Hope Hicks’s second act, a top slotted role in Los Angeles. But is she flying too close to the sun in the City of Angels? “You do not lie. Not here. You will be run out of town,” one media exec told Fox. (Vanity Fair)

