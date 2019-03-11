MONDAY, MARCH 11

DISCUSSION 19-time Grammy award-winner Emilio Estefan will speak with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden about his success as a musician and producer on Monday at the Library of Congress. On Wednesday, Estefan and his wife Gloria will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. It’s the first time this award has gone to a married couple and they are also the first Latinx awardees. Free, 7:30 PM.

THEATRE Shakespeare Theatre Company’s annual Family Week hosts tons of free (or low-cost) programming so that visitors of all ages can embrace a love of theatre. Check out two Shakespearean adaptations suitable for young children from Pre-K to 5th grade—A Mini-Summer Night’s Dream and The Tiny Tempest—and join in free activities such as crafting and dance. Through March 17. Free to $10.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

PERFORMANCE New York-based Shen Yun highlights classical Chinese dance with bold, beautiful colors, sets, and costumes, all combined with original orchestral music. The performance captures folk traditions and thousands of years of Chinese stories. Beyond the art, the group is also associated with the strict morality of the belief system Falun Gong, and Shen Yun performances have been known to speak out against the current Chinese government and regime. At George Mason’s Center for the Arts, March 12-14, $80-$180. At the Kennedy Center, April 17-21, $80-$250.

LECTURE National Geographic contributing writer and climber Mark Synnott will speak about his decades of climbing adventures and share stories from his new book The Impossible Climb. Synnott will be in conversation with National Geographic Senior Editor Peter Gwin at National Geographic’s Gilbert H. Grosvenor Auditorium. $25, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

FILM Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old brings together original archival footage to tell the day-to-day experiences of soldiers on the front lines. Jackson and his team have colorized much of the original black-and-white footage of soldiers sharing their hopes and fears. The film will screen at the Avalon on Wednesday night. $12.75, 8 PM.

BEER Ohio brewery Jackie O’s is finally on tap in DC at ChurchKey, where 17 different beers will be available on draft or in bottles. The event will highlight three different barrel-aged stouts: Bourbon Barrel Oil of Aphrodite (an imperial stout with walnuts), Bourbon Barrel Vanilla Coffee Dark Apparition (a stout with coffee and vanilla), and Port Barrel Dark Apparition. Those who aren’t interested in dark beers will still find plenty to try, such as the saison Pockets of Sunlight, the IPA Mystic Mama, and the berliner weisse Perpetum. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 4 PM.