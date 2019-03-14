News

Georgetown Students React to Admissions Scandal With Clever Memes

Recent bombshell college-admissions allegations have rocked universities around the country, including Georgetown. Arrests have been made. Yachts have been turned around. And now students on the Hilltop are coping the best way they know how: with memes. “Georgetown Memes for non-comforming jesuit teens,” a student-run public Facebook group, has seen an uptick in user-generated content that pokes fun at the culture that allegedly encouraged such behavior. Here are some highlights:

Paris Hilton scamming is an entire mood:

Posted by Bryce Couch on Thursday, March 14, 2019

Homage to one of Fyre Fest’s only endearing players, Andy King:

When you realize that your daughter’s 2-8 U12 record in Northern California is not enough to play tennis at Georgetown

Posted by Michael Moonjely on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Alternative Hoya merchandise:

rip

Posted by Pomaikai Canaday on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Wealthy Georgetown students’ current defense:

Posted by Randall-Grace Johnson on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Most ambitious Marvel crossover in history:

Posted by Keenan Samway on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

When the Georgetown house is already full:

Have Mercy!

Posted by Laura Bell on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

 

