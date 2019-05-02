THURSDAY, MAY 2

MUSEUMS Sip on Latin American cocktails and sample Latin snacks at the Phillips Collection’s Phillips After 5 event, “Maravillas de America Latina (Wonders of Latin America).” Enjoy a variety of Latinx performers including Mexican-American singer-songwriter Renee Goust, mariachi band Los Gallos Negros, and dance groups DC Touch Bachata and Corazón Folklórico Dance Company. Author Julissa Arce (Someone Like Me: How One Undocumented Girl Fought for Her American Dream) will also be on hand to share her immigration story. $12, 5 PM.

MUSEUMS Vietnamese artist Tiffany Chung’s art is currently on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in the exhibition “Tiffany Chung: Vietnam, Past Is Prologue.” Hear the artist speak about her work at the SAAM on Thursday; her paintings and videos highlight the effects of the Vietnam War on its locals through stories of former refugees. Free, 6 PM.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

FILM For the seventh year, Union Market is hosting its monthly drive-in movie series: walk or drive up to see films projected (with closed captions) onto the market wall. Enjoy snacks from Union Market vendors, or support the DC Rollergirls as they sell and deliver candy. The series kicks off this month with the 1993 classic Dazed and Confused. First Friday of the month through October 4. Free for walk-ups (viewing in the picnic area) or $15 per car. Film times vary by month (5/3 starts at 8:30 PM).

BOOKS “Socialism” has become a dirty word in politics, but candidates like Bernie Sanders have many Americans reconsidering their stance. Bhaskar Sunkara, founder and editor of socialist magazine Jacobin, will be at Politics & Prose at Union Market to discuss the history and future of socialism in America, as well as his new book The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality. In conversation with Washington Post columnist Elizabeth Bruenig, Sunkara will discuss how socialism is more than an economic system. Free, 7 PM.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

FESTIVAL Head out to the waterfront at National Harbor for the 11th annual National Wine & Food Festival. Don’t be misled by the name—there will be other beverages besides wine: the show will feature more than 150 international and local wines, beers, and spirits. A tasting ticket allows guests to try as many samples as they’d like, offering cooking demos and live music as well. A separate designated driver ticket will be available for purchase on-site (day-of), and bottles will be available for purchase to take home. Through May 5. Tasting tickets: $40 per day or $70-$130 for VIP.

EMBASSIES Over 50 embassies will be open on Saturday as part of the Around the World Embassy Tour. Stop by various embassies—Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and the Dominican Republic, to name a few—and take a tour, try local cuisine, watch local music/dance performances, and check out tons of other activities at each location. For maps and up-to-date information, follow along on your phone via the mobile web site. (Note that European Union countries will be open next Saturday, 5/11). Free, 10 AM to 4 PM.

COMICS Free Comic Book Day—always the first Saturday in May—is exactly what it sounds like: head over to your local comic shop and pick up one of the many titles that are being offered for free (like actually free and no additional purchase required!) to encourage readers to discover new titles or just as an entry point for new fans to get into the genre. Use the FCBD site’s store locator to find participating shops; stores include Big Planet, Third Eye Comics, Fantom Comics, and Alliance Comics. Free, hours vary by location.

THEATER Keegan Theatre presents a production of 2009 Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, originally written in French by Yasmina Reza. In the play, two sets of parents are brought together after their boys get into a physical altercation on the playground. Their discussion starts civilly but then devolves into arguments—and the adults acting worse than their children. Through May 25. $20-$50.

DRINKS The Viva Center is creating a safe space for a non-drinking crowd with a booze-free mocktail event called Sans Bar DC. Enjoy an open bar of craft beverages, all alcohol-free. $35, 7 PM.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

FILM The Avalon‘s spring benefit event celebrates the history of women working in film with “Backwards and in Heels: The Hidden History of Women in Film.” After an opening reception, film reporter and Turner Classic Movies host Alicia Malone will lead a presentation with curated film clips showing women’s contributions to film over time. Following the presentation, Malone will speak with Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday. Copies of Malone’s books (Backwards and in Heels and The Female Gaze) will also be available for purchase. Reception, presentation, and discussion: $250, 5 PM. Presentation and discussion only: $50, 6:45 PM.

VINYL Looking for vinyl? Head over to Jammin Java for a record sale with vendors including Right On Records of Herndon, Vienna Music Exchange, DC’s Smash Records, local metal band A Sound of Thunder, and Pittsburgh’s Heavy Metal Museum. Stop by if you’re looking for vinyl (LPs and 45s) as well as CDs and cassettes. Free to attend, 10 AM to 5 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Disrupting Craft: Renwick Invitational 2018” closes 5/5 at the Renwick Gallery.