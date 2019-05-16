Social Media Advertising Specs

Instagram Specs

Instagram Post

Up to 3 Images (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF files) 1200×628 or 1080×1080 pixels in size Max file size: 30MB



OR

1 video (sent as .mp4 or .mov file) Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size Video max length is 60 seconds Video max frames 30fps Max file size: 4GB

Caption text Max length is 2,200 characters (125 character count recommended) Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request.

Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

Instagram Story

1 image (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF file) 1200×628 or 1080×1080 pixels in size Max file size: 30MB



OR

1 video (sent as .mp4 or .mov file) Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size Video max length is 60 seconds Video max frames 30fps Max file size: 4GB

Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

Instagram Takeover

Up to 7 stories comprised of images and/or videos

For images (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF files): 1080×1920 max, 600×1067 minimum (pixels in size) Max file size: 30MB

For videos (sent as .mp4 or .mov files): Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size Video max length is 60 seconds Video max frames 30fps Max file size: 4GB

Posts will include #WashMagPartner and #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

Facebook Specs

Facebook Post

1 image (sent as .png or .jpeg file) 1200×628 pixels in size Max file size: 4GB

Text Max length is 125 characters Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request. Hyperlink

Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts you’d like to tag or hashtags you’d like to include on the post.

Twitter Specs

Twitter Post

1 image (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF file) 440×220 pixels in size minimum (400×400 pixel image recommended to accommodate web and mobile use) Max file size: 1MB

Text Max length is 280 characters Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request. Hyperlink

Posts will include #Ad. Please also specify any accounts you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

