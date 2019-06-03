MONDAY, JUNE 3

MUSIC Known as the lead guitarist for Paul McCartney’s Wings from 1978 to 1981, Grammy-winner Laurence Juber has since grown a solo career ranging from his original music to television soundtracks (Home Improvement, 7th Heaven) and movies (Dirty Dancing, Good Will Hunting). He’ll perform at the Mansion on O Street. $25, 7 PM.

BOOKS Smithsonian magazine writer Tony Perrottet has taken a look at the Cuban Revolution in his new book ¡Cuba Libre!: Che, Fidel, and the Improbable Revolution That Changed World History. In an event presented by Smithsonian Associates, Perrottet will speak at the S. Dillon Ripley Center about the revolution and its aftermath, including Cuba’s role in the Cold War. $30, 6:45 PM.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

THEATER Broadway actor Betty Buckley—who won a Tony for her role in Cats‘ 1983 original production—will tackle the title role in the musical comedy Hello, Dolly! for its monthlong run at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House. The Broadway revival won four Tony awards in 2017, and this new production has won rave reviews for giving a fresh shine to the 1964 play about a matchmaker who takes on a cranky but wealthy man. Through July 7. $49-$159.

FOOD Sample food from multiple Adams Morgan restaurants at the 7th annual Taste of Adams Morgan with taste tickets; each ticket is valid for one taste at a participating restaurant, and each restaurant will offer two different options (either food or cocktails). Pick up your tickets and a tasting guide map at Little Shop of Flowers or BB&T Plaza. Proceeds benefit Mary’s Center’s healthcare, education, and social services programs. $35 (4 tastes), $50 (8 tastes), or $75 (VIP experience with two tastes at every participating restaurant), 5 PM – 9 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

MUSIC Check out the National Symphony Orchestra onstage—no, not at the Kennedy Center but at The Anthem. Under Music Director Gianandrea Noseda, the NSO will perform Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony (Symphony No. 9 in E minor), which the Czech composer wrote while he was the director of the National Conservatory of Music of America in the late 1890s. $15-$30, 8 PM.

FLOWERS Get some hands-on bouquet-making experience at a floral fling at Fostr Collaborative in Georgetown. Hosted by interior designer Liz Levin and professional florist Tess Finnegan, the workshop will allow guests to create floral arrangements over cocktails and light snacks. Levin and Finnegan will guide participants stem by stem to build a professional-grade, take-home arrangement. $80, 6:15 PM.