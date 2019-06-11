Photos from the Inaugural 89 Ways To Give Golf Tournament

Washington Redskins alumni Santana Moss’ foundation, 89 Ways to Give, hosted their Inaugural Golf Tournament at Raspberry Falls Golf & Hunt Club on May 20, 2019. It was an extremely enjoyable day of golf, celebrities, and happy faces eager to support this amazing foundation.
This tournament raised money for the organizations upcoming two-week football camp, July 8-19, 2019 at Evergreen Sports Complex in Leesburg, VA.
After deciding to make Loudoun County his home, Santana Moss founded 89 Ways to Give as a means to provide community youth mentoring.
The sold-out event didn’t disappoint sponsors or guests. 89 Ways to Give spoiled participants with posh swag bags, music provided by DJ Rush Hour, and Bentley & Aston Martin vehicles were on site for the guests’ viewing pleasure.
Food stations were fueled by Ruth’s Chris and Matchbox, and attendees quenched their thirst at cocktail stations sponsored by Tito’s and Tarara Winery. Guests danced to the sounds of DJ Rush Hour while being greeted by Leesburg Virginia, town mayor Kelly Burk, and the talented Washington Redskin Cheerleaders.
“I’m truly impressed with how well this charity golf tournament was organized and executed in its first year. It’s great to see 89 Ways to Give helping out the local community.” Brian Lindsay – Virginia Sales Representative for Tito’s Handmade Vodka
89 Ways to Give’s vision is to inspire hope, create everlasting bonds, enhance quality of life and empower everyone in the community.
Carmen Felder, president of 89 Ways to Give, shared her plans to make this event bigger & better each year. Felder hopes to increase community engagement by inviting the Loudoun County residents to collaborate with the organization to create meaningful events and activities for the youth.
“What a great event. Santana Moss and Carmen Felder put on a first-class experience. Can’t wait till next year.”
– Rick Allison, partner at King Street Oyster Bar
“I want to thank you for hosting the Santana Moss- 89 Ways to Give charity golf tournament. You and your staff did an amazing job with event. Our Washington Family Magazine team had a great time and grateful to be part of such a fantastic charity. We are definitely looking forward to participating next year!”
– Rob Leinson, Director of Sales Mid- Atlantic Media, Washington Family Magazine