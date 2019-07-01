Things to Do in DC This Week (July 1-4): Fourth of July Celebrations, Music Trivia, and the Jane Austen Film Festival

MONDAY, JULY 1

TRIVIA Test your lyrical knowledge at Songbyrd’s music trivia night. Question categories are posted on the venue’s Facebook page; past themes include Prince and DC Music. Want to keep rocking out? The music house curates a post-trivia Spotify playlist based on the prompts of the night. Free, 7:30 PM.

WINE Sip vino and talk tannins at a wine tasting hosted by Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe. Tickets include a sampling of four varietals from the women-owned Imagery Estate Winery based in Sonoma. $12, 6 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

MUSIC Legendary trio Earth, Wind & Fire are turning Wolf Trap into a “Boogie Wonderland.” The band is celebrating 50 years of singalong tunes, hitting the tour circuit after completing a Las Vegas residency in March. $45-$116, 8 PM.

PANEL The 50th anniversary of the moon landing is on the horizon and the the Air and Space Museum is hosting a talk on the galaxy’s hottest fashion staple: the spacesuit. Panelists range include the former Deputy Administrator of NASA and a spacesuit costume designer from First Man. Tickets required. Free, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

FILM Watch a weekly series of Jane Austen films at Dumbarton House’s eighth annual Jane Austen Film Festival, starting with Sense and Sensibility on July 3rd. Bring a picnic (no glass), blankets, and low chairs (tall chairs will be moved to the side or the back). Through July 31. Full series pass: $25; Single film: $6, 8:30 PM (gates open at 7:30 PM).

COMEDY After performing their political roast at the Unofficial Correspondents Dinner, the Constituents are bringing their antics to Drafthouse Comedy. Comedians will be spoofing characters from both side of the aisles—expect Trump and Biden—but the bipartisan parodies also have a serious side: the show is raising money for Alzheimer’s nonprofit Hilarity for Charity. $20, 8 PM.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

MUSEUMS The National Archives are hosting their annual 4th of July festivities with a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence. The historic document is brought to life by a cast of revolutionary characters like George Washington, Abigail Adams, and Benjamin Franklin, with a live musical performance by the 3rd U.S. Infantry. Free, 8 AM.

PARADE Wave your stars and stripes as the National Independence Day Parade marches down Constitution Ave. with a flurry of red, white, and blue floats. The parade features bands in colonial garb, patriotic flag twirlers, and a giant bald eagle balloon soaring above the crowds. Free, 11:45 AM.

FOOD Nothing says July 4th like a barbecue, and City Tap House is hosting an all-you-can-eat “All American Cookout.” Enjoy unlimited hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, and cole slaw, plus various beers and wines (cocktail specials are available at an extra cost). It’s recommended to buy a ticket in advance and make a reservation to guarantee a table. $40, 1 PM.

CONCERT Show some star-spangled spirit at Capitol Fourth on the West Lawn of the Capitol. Full House star John Stamos is emceeing the concert with performances by Carole King and Colbie Caillet. Big Bird and Elmo are swapping Sesame Street for First Street, singing an America-themed medley for the kids (and nostalgic adults). Finish the night with fireworks launching from West Potomac Park. Free, 8 PM.

