Things to Do in DC This Weekend (July 5-7): A Reggae and Ribs Festival, Free Outdoor Movie Screenings, and Apocalyptic Art

FRIDAY, JULY 5

FILM Silver Spring’s free outdoor summer screening series starts this Friday with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. These family-friendly films (all are rated G, PG, or PG-13, except for the R-rated The Matrix on 7/19) will be shown at Sonny’s Green (at the Blairs District). The series will include The Little Mermaid and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Through August 30. Free, 8 PM.

MUSIC Why sweat in the DC humidity while standing still? Join the dance party at Eaton DC’s Wild Days Rooftop bar, where producer and DJ Carlos Mena will be spinning Afro-Cuban beats, hip-hop, and house music. Free, 9 PM – 2 AM.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

MUSEUM If the current state of affairs has you thinking about the end of the world, perhaps you’d be interested in apocalypse-inspired art at the Museum of the Bible. Over the course of 20 years, Australian artist Dr. Irene Barberis created “The Tapestry of Light,” a glow-in-the-dark visual interpretation of John’s Apocalypse. The first known interpretation of its kind by a woman, the tapestry is making its US debut. $19.99, 10 AM – 5 PM.

FOOD The Winery at Bull Run is transforming into a Caribbean dance party with its “Reggae and Ribs Festival.” Groove to music by the I&I Riddim Reggae Band while indulging in barbecue from the Bone Food Truck and ice cream from the Inside Scoop Dessert Truck. Free admission, 12 PM – 9 PM (band starts at 2 PM).

SUNDAY, JULY 7

THEATRE As part of the Capital Fringe Festival, monologuist Mike Daisey presents his Howard Zinn–inspired A People’s History (Chapter Four), which is 90 minutes of his 18-chapter, 30-hour performance about the history of the US. $35, 2 PM and 8 PM.

FOOD Close out the holiday weekend with a Sunday brunch and day party at the Park at 14th. Make a reservation and dress to impress—it’s worth it for the brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. $38, 1 PM – 9 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice” closes 7/7 at the National Gallery of Art.

