How I Got This Body: Choosing Consistency Over Speed, Eating a Keto Diet, and Starting a Fitness Instagram

Who: Louis Kim, a 40-year-old real estate broker

Lives: Ballston

Height: 5’10”

Pounds lost: 60 pounds

How long it took: Six months

Turning point: I was tired of feeling tired. I’d ballooned back up to 363 pounds and started to have problems sitting up because my stomach was so large. It would push me backwards, so I’d have to slouch whenever I sat.

Exercise: I started working out with a trainer who I’d met at Washington Sports Club a long time ago. He and I had a rhythm that picked right back up like you do with old friends. Because he knew my abilities [from] the past, he didn’t give me a chance to quit. I started once a week with him, and still see him once a week.

In January, I started working [out] with one of the trainers at One Life Fitness. At the time, I had all these goals for strength, like squatting 400 pounds, deadlifting 500 pounds, and benching 300 pounds. Today I’m more concerned about work capacity and doing high-volume workouts to burn more calories and build endurance. My goal is to climb Mount Rainier next summer and Aconcagua the following fall.

A major fitness threshold I broke at One Life Fitness was benching 225 pounds for the first time in my life. I think the day we did it, I got up to 265 pounds for a one-rep max.

Diet: I went strict Keto. The last three months, I slipped off; however, I’m back to strict again. I count macros more than calories, unless my weight plateaus. Today I focus very heavily on eating veggies and protein, along with eliminating anything with a sweet flavor profile.

How he stuck with it: That’s a loaded question. I don’t think anyone truly stays dogmatically committed or motivated to their routine. For me, I am focused on a constant forward momentum. So if I slip up, I don’t let it ruin my day. I focus on getting back on the saddle as quickly as possible, negating what just happened, and then building the momentum back. There’s so much inspiration porn on social media that motivation has to come from a deep desire to achieve something—it’s meaningless without action.

There is no such thing as a work, life, and fitness balance. You prioritize and then converge those areas where you can, like spending time with family outdoors on a hike or getting some cardio in on a bike while listening to a book you have to read. Those areas that don’t fit into your goals have to fall [lower] on your priority list and you get to them when you can.

Favorite splurge: My splurge these days is a Fresca or a Coke Zero. I’ve mostly eliminated sweets from my diet when I’m out with friends or family. [If] everyone else is drinking, I’ll drink artificial sweetener. I can tell you I regret it every time because I feel more sore the next day. The only other thing I will do is have a milkshake if I’ve done something endurance-related for multiple hours.

Changes to his “invisible” health: I’m a Type 2 diabetic because of my weight. [Now], my blood sugar is naturally lower. I also sleep better.

How he felt then vs. how he feels now: When I started, I wanted it next week—I wanted to be 100 pounds lighter [immediately]. Today I am going to be happier if it takes me two years to lose another 100 pounds if it means that I can keep it off forever. Consistency trumps speed. More importantly, sustainability until I die is the only way I win. Doing the things that instill lifetime habits and strategies are all that matters.

Newfound body love: If I could just show my legs everywhere, I’d be one sexy bitch.

On who keeps him accountable: [Fitness coach] Ali Register—he’s my spirit animal and helped me get off my ass. He truly pushes me to overcome my limitations. We are working on jumping up to a 30-inch box. [And trainer] Joe Heilen—he’s helped me push my body in a way I had never [done before].

To those who want to make a change: [My Instagram page] sums it up.

This interview has been edited and condensed. Readers should consult their doctors before making health and wellness decisions.

