The holiday season is fast approaching, and it’s time to wrap up the year in style. Not sure where to start planning your company or personal holiday party? This guide features venues and vendors that can make execution of an unforgettable celebration a breeze.

75 District Square SW, 12th floor

Washington, DC

202-894-9700

In Spring 2019, Gerber Group officially launched 12 Stories, the brand’s first D.C. property, which is located at the top of The InterContinental Hotel in the city’s new billion-dollar residential and retail development, The Wharf. Washingtonians can enjoy private and semi-private events in the beautifully appointed 3,500-square-foot space, which can accommodate more than 250 guests, and is configured into three distinct zones with unique vantage points of The Wharf and beyond.

The bar’s thoughtfully curated cocktail menu includes new spins on the classics like the zero-degree “Superchilled Martini 24” and “Superchilled Negroni” — both chilled to icy perfection — as well as the “GG Manhattan” and “Casamigos Margarita.” In addition to top knotch drinks, 12 Stories’ catering menu features passed hors d’oeuvres such as petite lobster rolls, mission figs and ricotta toast, sliders, crab cakes and black truffle arancini.

The bar’s large 13-foot floor-to-ceiling windows offer unparalleled 360-degree view sightlines of the Jefferson, Lincoln and Air Force Memorials, as well as the pinnacle of the Washington Monument and Hains Point. These sweeping views of the nation’s capital provide a one-of-a-kind perspective seen nowhere else in the city.

Gerber Group is the hospitality industry leader behind favorites like NYC’s Mr. Purple, The Roof and The Campbell, plus Atlanta haunt Whiskey Blue, known for its signature elevated nightlife experience and top-notch food and beverage. We look forward to hosting your next event! Contact us today for more info.

HUNGRY Events

1560 Wilson Blvd

Suite 600

Arlington, VA

(Locations also in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, and New York City)

1-888-8HUNGRY

Dazzle guests by hosting an intimate dining experience with a chef on-site. You’ll get handcrafted menus by award-winning chefs, specialty cocktails, and polished staff to make your event a party to remember. Let us handle everything so you can enjoy it. Book a private chef or catering for your holiday party. Get a free dessert or specialty cocktail for events booked by October First.

The Observatory at America’s Square

300 New Jersey Ave

Washington, DC

202-469-8447

Experience a breathtaking rooftop event space in the heart of DC, overlooking our nation’s Capitol. Conveniently located within walking distance to Union Station and with on-site parking, The Observatory at America’s Square can accommodate your party under the stars. Customizable tenting, heating, and catering options allows for flexible event space that can accommodate almost any temperature or weather conditions. The 1800 square feet of rooftop terrace can accommodate up to 250 reception guests or 130 seated. Restrooms and a catering kitchen are conveniently located on the rooftop level. The space features seasonally curated landscaping with a shrubbery wall backdrop encased in up-lit glass. The Observatory at America’s Square is an enchanting space for any corporate event or holiday party.

For more information, contact events@theobservatoryatamericassquare.com

Mandarin Oriental

1330 Maryland Avenue SW

Washington, DC

202-554-8588

Prominently placed along the Capital’s revitalized Southwest Waterfront, Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC offers five-star luxury and extensive facilities in the heart of the city. Gracefully orchestrated celebrations of consistent quality, modern elegance and personalized service are hallmarks of Mandarin Oriental.

Able to accommodate small gatherings of 10 guests, to large celebrations of up to 1,000 attendees, Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC offers a variety of unique venues perfect for any holiday event. With two spectacular ballroom spaces, the Grand Ballroom and the Oriental Ballroom are adorned with Bulgarian crystal chandeliers, striking mirrors and 18- and 15-feet high ceilings, respectively.

The newest venue, the Marina Room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Southwest Waterfront and Jefferson Memorial. The Marina Room also includes access to the hotel’s garden for additional entertainment space. Well-equipped for any event the hotel offers a private ballroom level porte-cochere, valet parking, and over 36,000 sq. feet of event space to create the perfect occasion.

Knowledgeable colleagues will help curate food and beverage selections specifically tailored to each guest, including themed menus, specialty cocktail creations or holiday-inspired dessert displays. Create a culinary feast with Executive Chef, Stefan Kauth who has over 20 years of senior culinary leadership experience in three-star Michelin-rated restaurants. Leave a lasting impression with a specially designed and truly bespoke dessert menu with Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen. This holiday season create memorable experiences with the experts at Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC.

Oysters XO

Serving Washington DC, NYC, LA, Atlanta, Charleston, Miami, Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia, NOLA, SF and Destination Events

917-297-5929



Oysters XO is America’s first mobile raw bar catering company. Our Oyster Girls & Guys dress in tailored-to-the-event outfits and mingle with the guests, shucking and serving tasty oysters from the buckets around their waist.

Oysters XO is an innovative culinary experience that spices up any event and offers something original and unexpected. The attraction lies in the presentation and the interactive experience between guests and the Oyster Chefs. Our raw bar oyster catering service shucks for Weddings, Bar & Bat Mitzvah, Corporate Events, Non for-Profit event & Celebrations.

Root & Stem Catering

2941 Fairview Park Drive

#110

Falls Church, VA

703-289-1281



Root & Stem understands the holidays are for bringing people together, whether it’s officemates and clients or your friends and family. Those precious moments deserve gracious service and distinctive food and drink. Our enthusiasm for creating beautifully executed events includes not only farm fresh, chef driven cuisine both on the plate and in the glass. But also, warm hospitality, leaving you to enjoy the best this season has to offer.

The Showroom

1099 14th Street NW

Washington, DC

202-844-6222



The Showroom is the perfect place to host your next holiday event. As one of Washington’s newest venues, this space was designed with premier events in mind, offering clients an expansive open floor plan and a modern-industrial aesthetic. Equipped with high end amenities and customizations, The Showroom is the perfect location for any function ranging from high-profile corporate gatherings to tailored, private social engagements.

The Showroom’s open space gives clients endless possibilities when designing their event, and the location in downtown Washington is perfect for planners and guests alike. With metro, shops, restaurants, and businesses all within walking distance, this venue is unique, versatile, and readily accessible.

The team at The Showroom has over twenty years of combined experience in the DC event industry, enabling them to provide excellent customer service and guidance from the first walk-through to the day of your event.



