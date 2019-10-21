November 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Destroy, as documents

6. They may be brown or amber

10. Place for a plaice

13. 2020 hopeful

19. Beyond’s partner

20. The ___ Locker

21. Ending for dash or body

22. President after Garfield

23. DC show about a politician who moonlights as a computer tech?

26. Just

27. Spacious

28. Noncommittal response

30. Wild goat of the Alps

31. Worries (about)

33. Parts of Harry Potter costumes

34. Take for ___ (bamboozle)

36. DC show about a poetry group who live together?

39. Mall events

42. ___ It Romantic (2019 rom-com starring Rebel Wilson)

43. Removes from office

44. Discontinued iPods

45. One less than quadri-

46. Hush-hush org.

47. Alex of Webster

49. Philosopher Kierkegaard

50. One of Obi-Wan’s portrayers

51. Harm

53. Take the time to enjoy

54. “Got ___?” (question asked during an online debate)

55. Marching critters

56. Gym freebie

57. Jouster’s weapon

58. Declares reprehensible

61. DC show with secret dossiers about Bush 43’s life?

65. Woods on a green

66. Avoid capture by

67. Volvic rival

68. Weak, as an excuse

70. Neiman of sports art

71. Little birds

72. Became opaque, as car windows

77. Song played on a bugle

78. Aaron or Daniel

79. Title role for Geena

80. “I ___ Man of Constant Sorrow”

81. ___ blond (hair color)

82. Addams and Austen, for two

83. “Calm down!”

84. Washington Post Magazine crossword writer Birnholz

85. Salon staff

87. DC show whose soundtrack includes “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”?

90. Was very angry

91. Utterly doomed

92. Quick attacks

93. Like people around a campfire

95. Dangerous place to dance

97. Beating thing

99. Plaza Hotel girl

101. DC show featuring atrocious window decor?

106. Attached, as a merit badge

107. Congresswoman from NYC

108. Carter of Gimme a Break!

109. “___ Little Prayer” (Dionne Warwick hit)

110. Rent payer

111. They rush for TDs

112. Fence feature

113. Reporter with the military

Down

1. “Uncle” in a red-white-and-blue hat

2. Insecure channel

3. Capitals great Langway

4. Highest of the Himalayas

5. Punish at work, maybe

6. “I’d like to say something . . .”

7. Pal of Peppermint Patty

8. Do it wrong

9. Old-fashioned soft-drink brand

10. Burns

11. Some Downton Abbey characters

12. 2 ___ (pizza place)

13. Neighbor of Nigeria

14. “What ___ the odds?”

15. Big step

16. DC show with chefs and their chicken dishes?

17. Be amazing

18. Antelope with straight horns

24. Nothing to write home about

25. Watches over, as a flock

29. Moneymaker

31. Bob who directed Cabaret

32. Charge

33. Attended

35. Beck’s “Where ___ At”

36. Rearmost

37. ___ Glen (Red Line station)

38. Zing memorably

39. Time out?

40. Half-conscious state

41. Diving pitch

44. Book like Beloved

47. Sexpert Alfred

48. Total (abbr.)

49. Showed past the foyer

50. Chao in the cabinet

52. Strangers weirdly trying to interact with you

53. Places to catnap

54. Nissan since 1992

56. Strong string

58. River features

59. Division for the O’s

60. DC show about a news anchor who never smiles?

62. Some (but not all) wear capes

63. Numbers like 10 and 20

64. ___ Artois (Belgian beer)

69. Food that Virginia is famous for

71. Is unacceptable

72. Big computer key

73. Blab

74. Catania once on DC Council

75. Amherst coll.

76. Gasp after a marathon

78. Rec room, often

79. It won Best Picture over American Graffiti

82. Vance or Graham

83. Hebrew for “life”

84. Snobbishness

86. Former Chevrolet model

87. Subjects

88. Ingredient in a small cake

89. Model/businesswoman Kloss

91. Beat

93. Cornel or Kanye

94. Protected from the wind

96. Psychologically damage

97. Sentinel’s command

98. Fanning of Maleficent

100. Kid, half the time

102. Teachers’ org.

103. Collar

104. Turn turquoise, perhaps

105. Pathetic