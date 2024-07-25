This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

50 Great Festivals & Fairs

Music, wine, food, art, and other outdoor fun. Plus–festival fails, crazy fair food, and the latest fest fashion (hint: skip the flower crown). By Briana Thomas, Daniella Byck, and Jessica Ruf.

2024 Residential Design Awards

From a tired McMansion given a Moroccan makeover to a sleeping porch transformed into a “suite retreat,” here are the year’s winning designs from local architects. By Michelle Brunner.

Emergency Disservice

Dropped calls. Wrong addresses. Late-arriving help. DC’s embattled 911 agency, the Office of Unified Communications, is dysfunctional–so much so that a new Fire and EMS dispatch center is busy correcting its sometimes tragic mistakes. Can it be fixed? By Ike Allen and Andrew Beaujon.

WASHINGTONIAN WEDDINGS Runway Report: Bridgerton-style gowns rule bridal fashion. By Amy Moeller. Trends: Late-night snaps, the new way to capture a wedding’s vibe. By Amy Moeller.

Beauty: How to update your nails for the big day. By Jacqueline Tynes. Real Weddings: Local celebrations feature styles and designs to inspire. By Amy Moeller. The Guide: The area’s most recommended wedding experts. By Amy Moeller.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Blossoms to Be: Before going to the Mall, Japan’s cherry trees stop here. By Jessica Ruf.

Projects in Limbo: We’re still waiting on these park-related projects. By Helen Huskies and Omega Ilijevich.

Head of the Class: A longtime DC barber is using his new shop to help teach local teens the trade. By Josie Reich.

Dinner, No Din: A restaurant experiments with quiet hours. By Jessica Sidman.

Muscular Prose: Why did the Post’s classical-music critic write a book about the male body? By Sylvie McNamara.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

From the Bench to the Page: Former DC Circuit Court judge David Tatel on why he stopped hiding his blindness, how his dog changed his life, and the state of the Supreme Court. By Jessica Ruf.

The National Theatre’s Next Act: One of the city’s most important venues is likely being acquired by the DC government. By Guthrie Scrimgeour.

LIFE & TRAVEL

Happy Camper: You don’t need to be a kid to channel summer-camp fun at these getaways. By Madeline Weinfield.

Split Decision: What the leader of a local divorce support group has learned about life after separation. By Damare Baker.

TASTE

Taste of Vietnam: Vietnamese cuisine is having a moment. By Ann Limpert.

The New Deal: Is Washington still a happy-hour town? By Jessica Sidman.

16 Hot Happy Hours: With deals on fanncy cocktails, pizza, brunch and more. By Ann Limpert and Helen Huskies.

Vegging Out: Ceviche, the latest plant-based obsession. By Nevin Martell.

Sushi With a Side of Injera: Sushi with a side of injera at a Brightwood Park cafe. By Ike Allen.



Great Catch: How to buy ultra-fresh fish straight from Japan. By Jessica Sidman.

HOME

Bath Time: Why more homeowners want bathtubs again. But not just any tub. By Sarah Lyon.

Neighborhood Guide: Petworth: New places to eat, shop, and play in this Northwest DC neighborhood, plus Park View and 16th Street Heights. By Ike Allen and Jessica Ruf.

Off the Market: A peek inside some of Washington’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Miss Maryland USA Bailey Anne on being an immigrant, trans–and resilient. By Daniella Byck.