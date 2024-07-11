Photograph courtesy of Hotel Zena.

Best of Washington 2024: Things to Eat, Drink, Shop, Do, and Know

140 things we’re excited about in Washington.

Contents
  1. Best of Washington 2024: Where to Eat and Drink
  2. Best of Washington 2024: Things to Do
  3. Best of Washington 2024: Where to Shop
  4. Best of Washington 2024: Things to Know
  5. Best of Washington 2024: Your Favorite Spots

Best of Washington 2024: Where to Eat and Drink

Our favorite new and classic spots to sip and savor.
Left photograph courtesy of Chay. Right photograph by SV Images.

 

Best of Washington 2024: Things to Do

20+ exciting ways to make the most out of the city.
Photograph by Amanda Bowen.

 

Best of Washington 2024: Where to Shop

Looking for the best places to shop? Check out this vintage pop-up, plant shop, and more.
Photograph courtesy of Disco Loft.

 

Best of Washington 2024: Things to Know

From best trolling moment to the most iconic cherry blossom tree, here’s a highlight of the best local news.
Photograph by Getty Images.

 

Best of Washington 2024: Your Favorite Spots

The votes have been tallied, and these are your top picks.
Photograph by John Shore.

This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

