This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine.

FEATURES

The Kings of Drag

As their art form enjoys unprecedented cultural visibility and popularity, area drag kings are stepping into the spotlight–and putting on a gender-bending, raucously liberating show. By Britt Peterson.

This Feather Could Save Your Life

When birds collide with airplanes, their remains are sent to a special lab in Washington. There, an elite team of avian detectives works to identify them to prevent future catastrophes. By Andrew Zaleski.

Best of Washington

Our favorite places, people, and things to do right now, from great happy-hour deals and rooftop bars to after-hours museum parties and new spots to shop. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Gone Too Soon: Listening to a local talent who died young. By Andrew Beaujon.

History Repeats: A pioneering gay-rights protester returns. By Omega Ilijevich.

When DC Was a Deli City: The city’s Jewish-food past on display. By Amiah Taylor.

Not Our Strong Suit: A novice tries synchronized swimming. By Sylvie McNamara.



Gaming the FBI: An ex-FBI employee’s hit trivia game. By Sylvie McNamara.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Ted Talks: Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis on the arena-deal collapse and what’s next. By Andrew Beaujon.

Why Did DCist Die?: Earlier this year, WAMU shut down the popular local news site DCist. Staffers still don’t fully understand what happened. By Ike Allen.

TRAVEL, HEALTH & LIFE

A Quiet Place: Lesser-known Mid-Atlantic beaches that offer sand and surf without the crowds. By Eric Wallace.

Slap Happy: These spa facials involve zapping and slapping. Our writer put one to the test. By Cathy Alter.



Blinded by the White: Influenced by social media, kids are asking about teeth whitening. Plus–our list of top pediatric dentists. By Jessica Ruf.

TASTE

Pie Life: Check out these five new pizza spots. By Ann Limpert.



Love and Kerala: How a Falls Church couple became Instagram cooking stars. By Ike Allen.

Shots in the Dark: The steakhouse STK is resurrected as a clubstaurant. By Jessica Sidman.

Rising and Shining: New Colada Shop chef Jovana Urriola is amping up DC’s breakfast scene. By Ike Allen.

HOME

Splash Zone: Four waterfront homes that make the most of their settings. By Sarah Lyon.

Water’s Edge: Three areas for affordable waterfront homes. By Kathy Orton.

The Briefing: Southwest Waterfront: New spots to sip, sail, and shop in this DC neighborhood. By Ike Allen and Jessica Ruf.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON