This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.Buy a Single Issue
Subscribe
FEATURES
On Wednesdays, She Wore Pink
For decades, Jessica Jackson had a secret: Her high-school social life was an inspiration for the hit film Mean Girls. By Sylvie McNamara.
The Great Restaurant Fee Fiasco
Surcharges are taking over DC menus–creating confusion for diners, backlash for restaurants, and a fight over the future of eating out. By Jessica Sidman.
Great Places to Live
25 neighborhoods to know–including hidden gems. Plus, over-the-top apartment amenities, real-estate trends, and the area’s hottest zip codes. By Michele Lerner, Kathy Orton, Daniella Byck, and Nate Bauer.
CAPITAL COMMENT
AI and the Agencies: The federal government is embracing AI. By Arya Hodjat.
Muskrat Love: One Delaware eatery still serves muskrat (and we tried it). By Ike Allen.
Institutional Foodie: A social-media restaurant critic digs into government cafeterias. By Ike Allen.
WHERE & WHEN
Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.
IQ
The Washington Author: The Washington Book is more than just a collection of Pulitzer-winning critic Carlos Lozada’s writing. By Andrew Beaujon.
Wild Nights in DC: From Tupac to Kevin Durant, a book captures the city’s club scene through the eyes of local promoter E. Taylor. By Andrew Beaujon.
TRAVEL, HEALTH & LIFE
Bliss Out: Follow our flow chart to see which relaxing oasis is the best spa for you. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.
Gone Glamping: Enjoy outdoor adventure in comfy quarters at these five destinations. By Daniella Byck.
Extra Credit: Three expanded tax credits that could reduce what you owe the IRS. Plus–the area’s top tax accountants. By Daniella Byck.
TASTE
Review: Aventino: Revel in Roman pastas at Aventino, the Red Hen crew’s stylish Bethesda dining room. By Ann Limpert.
Awesome Sauce: Salsa macha is the condiment of the moment. By Jessica Sidman.
Behold the Caviar Queen: Luxury dining services to elevate your next dinner party. By Nevin Martell.
HOME
The Briefing: Union Market: New spots to eat, shop, and see in this Northeast DC neighborhood. By Jessica Ruf and Ike Allen.
Leading Lenders: Need a mortgage? These loan officers are some of the best in the business. By Washingtonian Staff.
Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.
FIRST PERSON
Howard University transplant surgeon Clive O. Callender on giving people of color a second chance at life. By Damare Baker.
FEATURES
On Wednesdays, She Wore Pink
For decades, Jessica Jackson had a secret: Her high-school social life was an inspiration for the hit film Mean Girls. By Sylvie McNamara.
The Great Restaurant Fee Fiasco
Surcharges are taking over DC menus–creating confusion for diners, backlash for restaurants, and a fight over the future of eating out. By Jessica Sidman.
Great Places to Live
25 neighborhoods to know–including hidden gems. Plus, over-the-top apartment amenities, real-estate trends, and the area’s hottest zip codes. By Michele Lerner, Kathy Orton, Daniella Byck, and Nate Bauer.
CAPITAL COMMENT
AI and the Agencies: The federal government is embracing AI. By Arya Hodjat.
Muskrat Love: One Delaware eatery still serves muskrat (and we tried it). By Ike Allen.
Institutional Foodie: A social-media restaurant critic digs into government cafeterias. By Ike Allen.
WHERE & WHEN
Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.
IQ
The Washington Author: The Washington Book is more than just a collection of Pulitzer-winning critic Carlos Lozada’s writing. By Andrew Beaujon.
Wild Nights in DC: From Tupac to Kevin Durant, a book captures the city’s club scene through the eyes of local promoter E. Taylor. By Andrew Beaujon.
LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL
Bliss Out: Follow our flow chart to see which relaxing oasis is the best spa for you. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.
Gone Glamping: Enjoy outdoor adventure in comfy quarters at these five destinations. By Daniella Byck.
Extra Credit: Three expanded tax credits that could reduce what you owe the IRS. Plus–the area’s top tax accountants. By Daniella Byck.
TASTE
Review: Aventino: Revel in Roman pastas at Aventino, the Red Hen crew’s stylish Bethesda dining room. By Ann Limpert.
Awesome Sauce: Salsa macha is the condiment of the moment. By Jessica Sidman.
Behold the Caviar Queen: Luxury dining services to elevate your next dinner party. By Nevin Martell.
HOME
The Briefing: Union Market: New spots to eat, shop, and see in this Northeast DC neighborhood. By Jessica Ruf and Ike Allen.
Leading Lenders: Need a mortgage? These loan officers are some of the best in the business. By Washingtonian Staff.
Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.
FIRST PERSON
Howard University transplant surgeon Clive O. Callender on giving people of color a second chance at life. By Damare Baker.