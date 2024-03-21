This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

On Wednesdays, She Wore Pink

For decades, Jessica Jackson had a secret: Her high-school social life was an inspiration for the hit film Mean Girls. By Sylvie McNamara.

The Great Restaurant Fee Fiasco

Surcharges are taking over DC menus–creating confusion for diners, backlash for restaurants, and a fight over the future of eating out. By Jessica Sidman.

Great Places to Live

25 neighborhoods to know–including hidden gems. Plus, over-the-top apartment amenities, real-estate trends, and the area’s hottest zip codes. By Michele Lerner, Kathy Orton, Daniella Byck, and Nate Bauer.

CAPITAL COMMENT

AI and the Agencies: The federal government is embracing AI. By Arya Hodjat.

Muskrat Love: One Delaware eatery still serves muskrat (and we tried it). By Ike Allen.

Institutional Foodie: A social-media restaurant critic digs into government cafeterias. By Ike Allen.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

The Washington Author: The Washington Book is more than just a collection of Pulitzer-winning critic Carlos Lozada’s writing. By Andrew Beaujon.

Wild Nights in DC: From Tupac to Kevin Durant, a book captures the city’s club scene through the eyes of local promoter E. Taylor. By Andrew Beaujon.

TRAVEL, HEALTH & LIFE

Bliss Out: Follow our flow chart to see which relaxing oasis is the best spa for you. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

Gone Glamping: Enjoy outdoor adventure in comfy quarters at these five destinations. By Daniella Byck.

Extra Credit: Three expanded tax credits that could reduce what you owe the IRS. Plus–the area’s top tax accountants. By Daniella Byck.

TASTE