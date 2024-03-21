Magazine Issues

April 2024: Great Places to Live

Take a peek inside the April issue on newsstands now.

Written by | Published on
Cover photograph by Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Interior design by Wendy Lehew Interiors. Interior styling by Charlotte Safavi.

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine.

FEATURES

 On Wednesdays, She Wore Pink

For decades, Jessica Jackson had a secret: Her high-school social life was an inspiration for the hit film Mean Girls. By Sylvie McNamara.

 

The Great Restaurant Fee Fiasco

Illustration by Hayley Powers Thornton-Kennedy.

Surcharges are taking over DC menus–creating confusion for diners, backlash for restaurants, and a fight over the future of eating out. By Jessica Sidman.

 

Great Places to Live

Photograph by Lauren Bulbin

25 neighborhoods to know–including hidden gems. Plus, over-the-top apartment amenities, real-estate trends, and the area’s hottest zip codes. By Michele Lerner, Kathy Orton, Daniella Byck, and Nate Bauer.

 

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph by Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images.

AI and the Agencies: The federal government is embracing AI. By Arya Hodjat.

Muskrat Love: One Delaware eatery still serves muskrat (and we tried it). By Ike Allen.

Institutional Foodie: A social-media restaurant critic digs into government cafeterias. By Ike Allen.

 

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

 

IQ

Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

The Washington Author: The Washington Book is more than just a collection of Pulitzer-winning critic Carlos Lozada’s writing. By Andrew Beaujon.

Wild Nights in DC: From Tupac to Kevin Durant, a book captures the city’s club scene through the eyes of local promoter E. Taylor. By Andrew Beaujon.

 

TRAVEL, HEALTH & LIFE

Photograph courtesy of Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

Bliss Out: Follow our flow chart to see which relaxing oasis is the best spa for you. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

Gone Glamping: Enjoy outdoor adventure in comfy quarters at these five destinations. By Daniella Byck.

Extra Credit: Three expanded tax credits that could reduce what you owe the IRS. Plus–the area’s top tax accountants. By Daniella Byck.

 

TASTE

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Review: Aventino: Revel in Roman pastas at Aventino, the Red Hen crew’s stylish Bethesda dining room. By Ann Limpert.

Awesome Sauce: Salsa macha is the condiment of the moment. By Jessica Sidman.

Behold the Caviar Queen: Luxury dining services to elevate your next dinner party. By Nevin Martell.

 

HOME

Photograph courtesy of Edens.

The Briefing: Union Market: New spots to eat, shop, and see in this Northeast DC neighborhood. By Jessica Ruf and Ike Allen.

Leading Lenders: Need a mortgage? These loan officers are some of the best in the business. By Washingtonian Staff.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

 

FIRST PERSON

Photograph by Justin D. Knight/Howard University.

Howard University transplant surgeon Clive O. Callender on giving people of color a second chance at life. By Damare Baker.

