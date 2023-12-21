This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Washingtonians of the Year

Ten locals who make our region an even better place. By Jessica Ruf, Luke Mullins, Damare Baker, and Sherri Dalphonse.

Lean On Me

A longtime advocate for inmates and their children pursued his most personal effort yet: getting his own father, sentenced to life without parole, out of prison. By Luke Mullins.

Blind Hockey

In this up-and-coming sport for visually impaired athletes, players shoot, pass, and skate like their sighted peers–and keep their ears on the puck. By Patrick Hruby.

Hidden Gems

Famous landmarks and sights abound in DC. Here’s your insider guide to 45 things off the typical tourist circuit. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

He Lived Here: The future of a local TV show after the unexpected death of its beloved host. By Ike Allen.

Back on Track: Helping the unhoused at Union Station. By Alex Mack.

Naked Lunch: Why a long-running strip club is beefing up its food business. By Sylvie McNamara.

Paul’s Pics: How a trove of Beatles photos ended up in Norfolk. By Andrew Beaujon.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Passing the Baton: Succeeding renowned conductor Marin Alsop, new Baltimore Symphony Orchestra music director Jonathon Heyward shares his vision for the Charm City institution. By Andrew Beaujon.

Bugging Out: A behind-the-scenes tour of the Smithsonian’s huge entomology department. By Andrew Beaujon.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Six Places for Living Adventurously This Winter: Consider it your cold-weather travel bucket list. By Amy Moeller.

Easy Tips for Improving Your Health in 2024: A handful of local doctors tell us the one piece of advice they wish their patients would follow. Here are their secrets to living well. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

Super Bowls: Our food critic’s five favorite pasta dishes right now. By Ann Limpert.

Taco the Town: A wave of Mexican restaurants has recently hit the area. Some are high-profile, some are low-key, but all offer handmade tortillas and tasty margaritas. Here’s how they stack up. By Jessica Sidman.

Home Run: This teacher-turned-chef runs a thriving Liberian carryout–at her house. By Ike Allen.

Vice Skating: Congrats, you’ve quit booze. Now get ready to dodge sugar and caffeine. By Nevin Martell.

HOME

Getting Warmer: Soft lighting, curved furnishings, black accents, and other trends that are in for 2024. By Sarah Lyon.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Perry’s chef Masako Morishita on how NFL cheerleading led her to the restaurant kitchen. By Ann Limpert.

WASHINGTONIAN WEDDINGS

Runway Report: The season’s five hottest bridal-gown trends, plus one popular accessory. By Amy Moeller.

Intimate I Do’s: Six DC spots ideal for micro-weddings and elopements. By Lisa Conley-Kendzior.

Real Weddings: Local celebrations featuring styles and designs to inspire. By Amy Moeller.

They Know Weddings: From planners and photographers to gown shops and bakers, here are experts to help make your big day perfect. By Washingtonian Weddings Staff.