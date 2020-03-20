DC Will Still Release School Lottery Results—With One Change



A representative for MySchoolsDC, which oversees the school lottery for DC public and charter schools says the results will be sent out to families this Friday, March 27, as originally planned.

There is one major tweak to the process, though. Normally, families would have up until May 1 to show up in person at a school where they were placed and where they decided to enroll. But now, the current plan is for individual schools to contact families directly with instructions for enrolling. This, because the plans for when kids will return to public schools is still up in the air.

The representative said that the usual May 1 deadline to accept a seat at a school will be adjusted as well.

