DC Will Still Release School Lottery Results—With One Change

Lottery placements for PreK-3 and up in the District are scheduled for this week.

A representative for MySchoolsDC, which oversees the school lottery for DC public and charter schools says the results will be sent out to families this Friday, March 27, as originally planned.

There is one major tweak to the process, though. Normally, families would have up until May 1 to show up in person at a school where they were placed and where they decided to enroll. But now, the current plan is for individual schools to contact families directly with instructions for enrolling. This, because the plans for when kids will return to public schools is still up in the air.

The representative said that the usual May 1 deadline to accept a seat at a school will be adjusted as well.

Kristen Hinman
Kristen Hinman
Articles Editor

Kristen Hinman has been editing Washingtonian’s features since 2014. She joined the magazine after editing politics & policy coverage for Bloomberg Businessweek and working as a staff writer for Voice Media Group/Riverfront Times.

