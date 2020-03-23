PHOTOS: Here’s What Teleworking Looks Like Around DC



As many of us get used to working from home for the foreseeable future, we asked Washingtonians to send us photos of their new set ups. Have a great home office that you’d like to share? Email photos of your work space to photos@washingtonian.com.

Lauren Negrete, 28, USA for UNHCR, DC.

Tara Bauer, 25, PR coordinator at the Brand Guild, Dupont Circle.

Stacy O’Mara, 40, director of government affairs at FireEye Inc., Northern Virginia.

Pooja Tiwari, 28, Yelp, the Wharf.

Mike Melia, senior broadcast producer for PBS Newshour, AU Park.

Katie Farin, 36, international development economist, Columbia Heights.

Jeff Rosenberg, 57, attorney, Vienna.

Jeff Elkins, 40, photographer, Rockville, MD.

Gina Psallidas, 28, human resources and recruiting coordinator, AU Park.

Ermal Vila, 31, governance specialist at the World Bank, Dupont Circle.

Emily Stock, 39, Habitat for Humanity, Columbia Heights.

Tommy Karadimas, 26, product manager, North Potomac.

Emily Johnson, 25, publicist, Maryland.

Brandon Bayton Jr., 42, director of business development, Shaw.

Amber, 41, international humanitarian assistance, Capitol Hill.