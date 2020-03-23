You Can Now Sign Up for a Week of Guided Meditations, Dance Parties, and Workout Classes While You Social Distance at Home

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
The Covid-19 crisis has led to a lot of pivoting—how we work, how we stay in touch, how we take care of ourselves. When it comes to that last bit, wellness professionals and fitness coaches have taken to scheduling Zoom workouts and Instagram Live sessions to keep business afloat and stay in touch with their clients.
In this same vein of pivoting, DC entrepreneurs Beth Cormack and Karina Carlson are hosting Virtual Wellness Week, which will run March 23 to March 28.
Don't mess with a lady with a high bun. PERIODT. Been working on Virtual Wellness Week with @bethinthedistrict non-stop for the past 3 days. We somehow managed to secure 15 leaders for 19 offerings across 6 days. That *somehow* is actually sheer generosity from the people offering their talents and light to this week of online programming. 〰️ The goal is to create a sense of routine and schedule during days that feel like they stick together. It's about creating moments to be still with your mind, find joy in your body and learn new things (like Feng Shui, photography, plant propagation & more). 〰️ The best way to support is to spread the word! 🎫 and full website in profile. BTW, if the price feels out of reach right now, DM me and we will work something out 💞 * * * * * #remotework #remoteworking #entrepreneursofinstagram #entrepreneurslife #igdc #fitness #wellness #reading #dcevents #202creates #mydccool #bythings #dcwellness #dmvevents #discoverdc #washingtondc #districtofcolumbia #remoteevents #digitalevents #digitalwellness #virtualwellness #virtualevents #zoom #wellread #thisiswellread
Cormack, who owns her own public relations company and manages the DC event series Pitch a Friend and DC Is Blind, and Carlson, who runs the wellness event series Well Read, had planned to host a women-in-business panel March 23. That is, until everything shut down due to Covid-19, significantly affecting both women’s businesses and incomes.
Y’ALL, we fricken did the damn thing. in just three days, @thisiswellread and i developed our dream child, a virtual wellness week. 6 days, 19 classes + 15 industry leaders from some of our favorite dc small businesses ✨ all dis for just $15 – starting THIS MONDAY this shit has been hard for everyone — our hope is to form a sense of community + give you some structure and normalcy during these uncertain times. participants can expect guided meditations, workouts and tons of creative workshops to fuel the mind, body + soul. ✨ love to love ya @kzcarlson
So, in comes the pivoting: The duo decided to host an online week of wellness for folks currently socially isolating at home. Over the course of six days, attendees will have access to 18 virtual events that run the gamut from workouts to workshops. Think morning mediations led by the Glow Club founder, sweat sessions from Barre3 and the Burn Factory, and workshops on how to feng shui your home, take care of your houseplants, or write poetry. And yes, there is a dance party and a drag happy hour in the line-up, too.
All sessions will take place via Zoom, but if you can’t make a session when it’s streamed live, don’t worry—they’ll be recorded and available for ticket-holders to view later. Tickets are $15 for the entire week. If that price seems out of reach for folks right now, Cormack and Carlson encourage you to DM or email them. They’ll figure something out.