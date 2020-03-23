You Can Now Sign Up for a Week of Guided Meditations, Dance Parties, and Workout Classes While You Social Distance at Home



The Covid-19 crisis has led to a lot of pivoting—how we work, how we stay in touch, how we take care of ourselves. When it comes to that last bit, wellness professionals and fitness coaches have taken to scheduling Zoom workouts and Instagram Live sessions to keep business afloat and stay in touch with their clients.

In this same vein of pivoting, DC entrepreneurs Beth Cormack and Karina Carlson are hosting Virtual Wellness Week, which will run March 23 to March 28.

Cormack, who owns her own public relations company and manages the DC event series Pitch a Friend and DC Is Blind, and Carlson, who runs the wellness event series Well Read, had planned to host a women-in-business panel March 23. That is, until everything shut down due to Covid-19, significantly affecting both women’s businesses and incomes.

So, in comes the pivoting: The duo decided to host an online week of wellness for folks currently socially isolating at home. Over the course of six days, attendees will have access to 18 virtual events that run the gamut from workouts to workshops. Think morning mediations led by the Glow Club founder, sweat sessions from Barre3 and the Burn Factory, and workshops on how to feng shui your home, take care of your houseplants, or write poetry. And yes, there is a dance party and a drag happy hour in the line-up, too.

All sessions will take place via Zoom, but if you can’t make a session when it’s streamed live, don’t worry—they’ll be recorded and available for ticket-holders to view later. Tickets are $15 for the entire week. If that price seems out of reach for folks right now, Cormack and Carlson encourage you to DM or email them. They’ll figure something out.

