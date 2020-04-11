3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

Looking for stories to take your mind off constant corona coverage? At your service.
I Was All Set to Become the Most Popular Guy in the Cancer Ward.
Then I met my nemesis: Ben.
The Naval Academy’s War with a Professor Who Sends Shirtless Pics, Offends Women and Minorities—and Somehow Came Out On Top
From ivory-tower faculty lounges to the Pentagon, Bruce Fleming is known for being a chauvinistic, egoistic loudmouth. Also, one hardened warrior.
How a Math Teacher Built a Ludicrously Profitable Escape Room Empire
Meet Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, who made the Disney World of escape rooms in the DC area.