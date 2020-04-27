Washington Sports Club Will No Longer Charge Its Members During the Covid-19 Pandemic



The group Town Sports International, which operates the Washington Sports Club line, will no longer charge its clients membership fees during the pandemic, the DC Office of the Attorney General announced today in a press release. All Washington Sports Clubs will also credit clients for the weeks the gyms have been closed and will allow membership cancellations free of charge through April 30. The group will also contact all members who filed complaints with the attorney general’s office.

This news comes after DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine sent a letter April 3 to Town Sports International asking it to stop charging members during the Covid-19 crisis. Racine wrote the letter with New York Attorney General Tish James and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The Florida-based Town Sports International also operates the lines New York Sports Club, Philadelphia Sports Club, and Boston Sports Club.

The group oversees six DC locations, which were forced to temporarily close after Mayor Muriel Bowser’s March 24 order that all non-essential businesses stop operating.

The OAG will continue to monitor Town Sports International to ensure it upholds its member commitments, according to today’s press release.

