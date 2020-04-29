When you’re searching for a retirement community to move into, it’s always important to find a place that is a great match for your lifestyle. Here are three things you should investigate when you’re considering all of the many options for where to live.

Learn about the community

You aren’t just moving into your next home; you’re choosing a new community—one with its own atmosphere, characteristics, and way of life. How social is the vibe? What kinds of gatherings do they have? What are the residents actually like, and what are the community’s larger values and interests? At Gaithersburg’s Asbury Methodist Village, the offerings go way beyond just facilities and amenities (although there are plenty of those, from an indoor heated pool to a 17-acre wildlife preserve). For example, volunteering is a popular activity among Asbury’s highly active, engaged residents, who donate thousands of hours a year to a variety of good causes. Community members also run a continuing-education school with lectures and concerts that are open to the public. “The residents at Ashbury continue to shape and reshape this community,” says executive director Michele Potter. “We have a unique culture.” For example, one resident founded a highly regarded nonprofit initiative that aids vulnerable local children. “I’m in awe of the camaraderie and support that is evident wherever I go here on campus,” says Potter.

Look into all of the housing options

Whether you’re seeking a smaller condominium or a multi-level house, today’s retirement communities can provide a whole lot of choices. Just look at Birchwood at Brambleton in Loudoun County, which offers an unusually wide variety of places to live. Home styles in this pedestrian-oriented community include single-families, attached courtyards, bungalows, and villas. There are also elevator condominiums with sizes ranging from 1,000 square feet to over 3,000 square feet. Shared features are important: Birchwood offers pools, sports courts, nature trails, an art studio, and much more, along with a luxe main clubhouse where residents can gather and socialize. But picking the private living space that’s perfect for you is also essential, whether you opt for a cozy apartment with a terrace or an expansive five-bedroom house with plenty of room for all the grandkids.

Ask about the amenities

Some people are interested in a wide variety of activities, while others are focused on a particular interest. Many communities have similar offerings, but some stand out. For example,

Amblebrook Gettysburg is a total wellness environment that combines a resort-style Sports and Wellness Center with the benefits of farm-to-table living. At Amblebrook, you’ll find community gardens and a greenhouse where you can gather fruit for tomorrow’s breakfast as well as a demonstration kitchen, juice bar, and wine-tasting room. A specially designed program connects the community to area farmers, giving residents regular access to fresh, local products. It’s all designed to deliver a vibrant social experience with extraordinary opportunities for holistic wellness.

You can find out more about

