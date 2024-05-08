This oasis-like home boasts approximately 7,762 sq ft across 4 levels, with 8 Bedrooms, 7 full baths, and 2 half baths. Timeless, elegant, and providing an exceptional living experience, with a heated pool and spa, pool house, beautifully tiered grounds, ample indoor and outdoor entertaining space, and a private west-wing suite, all nestled on .37 acres in esteemed Massachusetts Avenue Heights.
Oversized windows fill the main floor with natural light, and multiple French doors to the wonderfully private rear terrace allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor living space is a must-see, as it harmoniously utilizes the entire property to its highest potential! Multiple stunning terraces around the property create charming private entertaining options, grounded by a magnificent brick patio accessible off the great room and living room. A custom heated swimming pool, a hot tub, and a grand pool house brings resort living to your every day.
An entertainer’s paradise, this property has been the venue for countless happy parties and even a wedding! Lush landscaping provides a serene, private, and inviting atmosphere, creating a breathtaking retreat in your own back yard. Your villa in the middle of the city!
Address: 2924 Cleveland Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20008
2924 Cleveland Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008 presented by Lydia Benson from Domino Visual Media on Vimeo.
