Kellyanne and George Conway’s Weird, Fascinating, and Maybe Perfectly Healthy Marriage: Charted

August 1999George gets his friend Ann Coulter to introduce him to conservative it-girl Kellyanne Fitzpatrick after seeing her on the cover of a society magazine.
April 28, 2001
Wedding day in Philadelphia. The Conways then move into Trump World Tower, one of Donald Trump’s Manhattan apartment buildings.
December 13, 2005
George and Kellyanne launch a blog for National Review called Reconcilable Differences. The tagline: “Two Conways, Two Takes.” His: The Bush administration “is the most politically and substantively inept that the nation has had in over a quarter of a century.” Hers: “When pondering why George, a fairly even-tempered fellow, feels so strongly, I am reminded of a line by Bree Van De Kamp, the fastidious perfectionist widow on ABC’s Desperate Housewives. . . . ‘The opposite of love isn’t hate,’ Bree says, ‘it’s indifference. And if you hate me, that means you still care, and we’re still connected . . . .’ ”
April 2006George helps Trump with a condo-board issue, arguing against removing Trump’s name from the World Tower facade. Impressed, Trump invites George to join the board. He declines but introduces Trump to Kellyanne. She joins the board.
May 2006–June 2016
Kellyanne is a go-to pollster/adviser for right-wingers, such as Newt Gingrich and Mike Pence. She runs her first poll for Trump in 2013 when he considers a New York gubernatorial run. . . . George is a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, & Katz in New York, handling securities and corporate litigation. In 2010, he argues at the Supreme Court for the first time. . . . The Conways retreat to the burbs to raise their four children in Alpine, New Jersey.
July 1, 2016
Candidate Trump hires Kellyanne.
August 17, 2016Trump promotes Kellyanne to campaign manager.
November 8, 2016
Election Day.
November 29, 2016
George and Kellyanne take a Thanksgiving vacation in Miami.
December 22, 2016Kellyanne is named White House counselor.
December 30, 2016George is said to be in the running for solicitor general. Kellyanne reportedly angles to snag him the job, squaring off with Jeff Sessions.
December 31, 2016The couple hit the DC social circuit, spending New Year’s Eve at then British ambassador Kim Darroch’s party.
March 17, 2017So much for solicitor general: Trump reportedly wants George to run DOJ’s civil division instead.
April 2, 2017
The Conways buy an 11,000-square-foot Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion with eight bedrooms, 11½ bathrooms, and a pool for nearly $8 million.
May 31, 2017George declines Trump’s job offer, writing him: “Kellyanne and I continue to support you and your Administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government.”
June 5, 2017
On the same day that Kellyanne, in a Today interview, derides the media’s “obsession with covering everything [Trump] says on Twitter,” George taps out his first negative tweet about the President, saying POTUS’s tweets “might make people feel better” but won’t get his travel ban approved by the Supremes.
October 30, 2017The Conways greet guests on the White House’s South Lawn for a Halloween event.
January 1, 2018The couple attend their neighbor Adrienne Arsht’s New Year’s Day brunch.
January–April 2018Trump deluges Twitter with condemnations of the Russia probe . . . tweets that he’s a “very stable genius” . . . says Democrats who didn’t applaud his SOTU address are “treasonous” . . . considers canning special counsel Robert Mueller.
-
The Conways attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where comedian Michelle Wolf roasts Kellyanne: “Man, she has the perfect last name for what she does: Conway.”
-
June 11, 2018Amid a spate of Trump tweets attacking the special counsel’s investigation, George defends it in Lawfare, his first op-ed criticizing Trump.
July 9, 2018George has 74,800 Twitter followers, up from roughly 5,500 at the time of his first anti-Trump tweet.
August 14, 2018After a Washington Post reporter obliquely compares Trump to a CEO, George retweet-replies: “What if a CEO routinely made false and misleading statements about himself, the company, and results, and publicly attacked business partners, company ‘divisions’ (w/scare quotes!), employees, and analysts, and kowtowed to a dangerous competitor?”
-
-
August 24, 2018George tweets: “What everyone should want . . . is a ‘President’ capable of comprehending what it means to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.’ Art. II § 3.”
October 30, 2018George writes his first op-ed for the Post.
November 9, 2018
Reporters ask Trump about George. “You mean Mr. Kellyanne Conway? He’s just trying to get publicity for himself.”
November 14, 2018George cofounds Checks and Balances, a group of right-leaning lawyers pledging to speak out for “a government of laws, not men.”
-
-
December 3, 2018After a George tweet, Eric Trump tweets: “. . . the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all.”
January 16, 2019A day after a Trump tweet misspelled “hamburger” and Burger King responded with a joke, George tweets: “Think of how much of a laughingstock a president has to become to have *Burger King* make fun of him. Sad.”Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, retweet-replies: “Think how bad of a husband you have to be to act this way.”
-
March 18, 2019George tweets a picture of the DSM-5.Then: pics of the criteria for narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.Then: “…*all* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump’s
mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress–and the Vice President and Cabinet.”
Parscale tweets: “We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted…Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!”
March 19, 2019Trump retweet-replies: “A total loser!”George retweets Trump: “Tell us, @realDonaldTrump — which of these diagnostic criteria do you not satisfy?”Parscale tweets: “The rumor that Mr Kellyanne Conway introduced @KellyannePolls to @realDonaldTrump is a complete fabrication. . . . POTUS couldn’t pick him out of a lineup.”George retweet-replies: “LOL.”George gives a lengthy interview to the Post, dishing purported inside dope on Trump personnel decisions. (He says Trump told him he’d nixed John Bolton for Secretary of State because of Bolton’s mustache.)
March 20, 2019Trump tweets: “George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”George retweet-replies: “You. Are. Nuts.”
Kellyanne tells Politico: “[Trump] left it alone for months out of respect for me. But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional, accuses him of having a mental disorder?”
-
Responding to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, Kellyanne says: “I appreciate the President defending what he thinks is unfairness. . . . I was raised, though, in a household of strong Italian Catholic women who taught me that you air grievances like that in private. . . . I know George is quoted recently as saying, ‘I wish she didn’t work there.’ . . . But what message would that send to the feminists everywhere . . . ?”
-
Chris Wallace of Fox News asks Kellyanne if George is jealous. She says: “What I will tell you is that George was very supportive of President Trump. Cried on election night in his MAGA hat . . . . Wanted to take a job in the Trump administration and changed his mind.”
-
April 18, 2019Kellyanne addresses the Russia probe, now completed: “This has been a political proctology exam, and [Trump’s] emerging with a clean bill of health.” George makes his own medical metaphor in a Post op-ed. Headline: TRUMP IS A CANCER ON THE PRESIDENCY. CONGRESS SHOULD REMOVE HIM.
-
On the Conways’ 18th wedding anniversary, George retweets political analyst Matthew Dowd—“I am reminded of what Margaret Thatcher said ‘Being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.’ ” George adds, “Same with ‘stable genius.’ ”
-
June 22, 2019In the wake of E. Jean Carroll’s allegation that Trump raped her, George writes an op-ed arguing that Carroll’s claims are more credible than those of Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Bill Clinton in the ’90s.
-
July 15, 2019After Trump tweets that the minority congresswomen known as “The Squad” should “go back” to where they “originally came from,” George writes in an op-ed: “Naivete, resentment and outright racism, roiled in a toxic mix, have given us a racist president.”
-
George contributes $5,600 to Republican Joe Walsh’s presidential campaign.
-
The Conways attend the wedding of Giovanna Coia, Kellyanne’s cousin, and John Pence, nephew of the Vice President.
-
Kellyanne goes stag to the state dinner for Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.
October 3, 2019“You don’t need to be a weatherman to know which way the wind blows, and you don’t need to be a mental health professional to see that something’s very seriously off with Trump,” George writes in the Atlantic. Using the DSM-5, he makes the case that Trump is a classic narcissist. The article is 11,336 words long.
-
-
November 13, 2019Public impeachment hearings start. George makes his first anti-Trump TV appearance, on MSNBC.
November 14, 2019Wolf Blitzer brings up George’s MSNBC hit with Kellyanne. She calls it irrelevant and says he should be “embarrassed.”
-
Amid a Twitter spat, Donald Trump Jr. tweets: “A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife . . . for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. 🙄 I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace.”
-
November 23, 2019George cohosts a book party at Juleanna Glover’s home to fete Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.
December 2, 2019Kellyanne tweets an old clip of Joe Biden: “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” George retweet-replies: “Your boss apparently thought so.”
-
SNL spoofs Netflix’s Marriage Story, inserting the Conways.
-
-
January 6, 2020George and Kellyanne attend a book party at David and Katherine Bradley’s house, an unusual joint sighting of late on the DC social scene.
-
On Kellyanne’s birthday, George tweets at Trump a link to the book A Very Stable Genius: “It’s a No. 1 best-seller — thanks to you!”
-
-
In a New York Times story about the marriage, George’s friend Rick Wilson says, “Those who think this is a 14-dimensional chess game are mistaken.”
-
-
On Super Tuesday, George donates $2,800 to Biden’s campaign—and tweets proof of the contribution.
-
Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC start running an attack ad from The Lincoln Project that focuses on Trump’s nepotistic dealings in office. “Daddy being President is the best thing ever,” an Ivanka voiceover says.
-
-
-
-
April 8, 2020Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race, and the Lincoln Project endorses Joe Biden for President.
-
The Lincoln Project releases a new attack ad, “Distracted,” highlighting Trump’s inefficacy in dealing with the pandemic.
-
“Ready,” the Lincoln Project’s first ad endorsing Joe Biden, goes on the air in Milwaukee and Grand Rapids.
-
-
April 27, 2020George begins referring to Trump as “President Pine-Sol” on Twitter. The phrase trends worldwide.
-
“Mourning in America,” the Lincoln Project’s newest attack ad, muses that Trump’s reelection could destroy America. The video gets close to 1.5 million views in two days.
-
George Has Penned A Lot of Op-Eds.
Here’s A Little Tally of His Big Takes.
33
Anti-Trump pieces he’s written
42,123
Number of words in all those takes
2
References to a Ouija board or Magic 8-Ball
4
References to a King (George III, King Kong)
1
Reference to Lewis Carroll
0
Kellyanne’s retweets of George’s pieces
What’s It Like to Be in the Same Room
With the Conways?
“They act like almost any other married couple, talking about their children, about trips, about the holidays, and then wondering where each other is in the crowd so they can regroup, say their goodbyes, and head home for dinner.”
—Carol Ross Joynt, producer for Face the Nation
“She used to be the one who would get all the attention when they walked in the room, and now it’s George. He was all over the room, and everyone was clapping him on the back and congratulating him on his columns and his tweets and everything. Nobody at the party was avoiding talking about them coming together. Everybody was talking about it, just not in front of them.”
—Author Sally Quinn
Ask a Marriage Counselor:
What Might Be Going On Here?
Hannah Braunstein, DC psychotherapist:
“Kellyanne is bearing the brunt. George definitely is choosing to destabilize his marital relationship by creating turmoil in his wife’s already-tense professional life.”
Emily Cook, Bethesda family therapist:
“When Kellyanne went to the state dinner alone, everyone was like, ‘This is such a big problem.’ Actually, that might have been a really important sign of health in their relationship. If he feels like he can’t smile on her arm but says, ‘I want you to go and do a great job,’ that’s really healthy boundaries. We read it like he’s abandoned her, but it may have been a really loving thing they decided to do. I mean, they’re not really calling each other names. It’s actually maybe a model for some of us about how to be in conflict well. It’s possible to learn how to disagree, even really strongly, and still maintain connection. It’s just a relationship example we don’t see very often. They may have a strong, shared vision of the future, which can sustain couples through conflict in the present.”
This article appears in the April 2020 issue of Washingtonian.