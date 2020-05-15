Opinion

Writing Through the Pandemic: Poet E. Ethelbert Miller on What’s Just Beyond His Door

The writer and literary activist speaks to this season that's like no other spring.

We asked Washington writers to share stories, poems, drafts, musings, and other things they’ve been working on during quarantine. Today, a poem from writer and literary activist E. Ethelbert Miller, whose most recent book is If God Invented Baseball.

 

Beloved

 

Please forgive me for forgetting.

I wanted to go outside and look for you.

I was told this was impossible.

 

I was instructed to stay indoors.

But my words for you need sun.

My heart needs air.

 

I love you Spring.

I miss your warmth.

Come unlock my door.

 

