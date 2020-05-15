

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



We asked Washington writers to share stories, poems, drafts, musings, and other things they’ve been working on during quarantine. Today, a poem from writer and literary activist E. Ethelbert Miller, whose most recent book is If God Invented Baseball.



Beloved

Please forgive me for forgetting.

I wanted to go outside and look for you.

I was told this was impossible.

I was instructed to stay indoors.

But my words for you need sun.

My heart needs air.

I love you Spring.

I miss your warmth.

Come unlock my door.