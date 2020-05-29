These DC-Area Fitness Studios Will Start Offering Outdoor Workout Classes During Phase One Reopening

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
Phase One reopening begins May 29 in DC, after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier in the week that she will lift the stay-at-home order. That means restaurants are allowed to operate outdoor dining areas, nonessential businesses can operate via curbside sales, and hair salons and barber shops can see clients by appointment.
While gatherings of more than 10 are still not permitted, parks and fields are now allowed to open. This means several fitness studios and gyms—which until now were just relegated to online workouts or product sales—are planning to host small, socially distanced outdoor classes. Here are some local groups you can check out:
Sweat DC
The Park View HIIT and strength studio will begin hosting outdoor bootcamps on May 30 at Bruce Monroe Park. There will be three $20 classes each on Saturdays and Sundays. Groups will be limited to 10 and everyone will be spaced six feet apart.
Cut Seven
The Logan Circle studio will start hosting twice-daily outdoor bootcamps on June 1. The classes are $20 and will be at either Bundy Park or Garrison Elementary. Folks should bring a mat, sweat towel, water, and a mask.
THREE DAYS AWAY FROM RE-OPENING 🏃♀️🏃♂️ reserve your spot now for our HIIT Classes‼️ ➖ We can't wait to see you all starting on May 29th for our outdoor classes held on our back patio. As we reopen, our focus will always be the health and safety of all those at FRC, stations will be placed 10ft apart between our members to assure safe distances. ➖ We appreciate all the love, support, and patience as we slowly make our way into the new normal. Let's get back everyone's stride!
Formula Running Center
The Arlington studio, which specializes in fitness and conditioning for runners, will begin hosting outdoor workouts three times a day and some recovery sessions for members. Classes begin May 29, and workout groups are limited to 10 people who must stay 10 feet apart at all times. Recovery sessions are by appointment only.
Elevate Interval Fitness
The HIIT group, which has locations on 14th Street and by the Wharf, will start hosting outdoor classes May 30. Locations will alternate between Meridian Hill Park and the National Mall, and the group will offer classes on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.
This post will be updated as we get more information.