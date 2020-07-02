The Fourth of July commemorates a day in 1776 when some—not all—Americans declared their independence from an oppressive government. (Those same men who claimed “all men are equal” then continued to enslave Black people for the next 89 years.) If the performative patriotism that celebrates this history with a hot dog doesn’t feel right, here’s where you can find Fourth of July protests around DC this weekend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

The George Floyd Memorial March On Washington will start at 9:30 AM with a route that will lead to the Washington Monument.

LeDroit Park

Head to the Park at LeDroit for Freedom Fighters’ “Juliberation: No Justice, No Fourth” at 1:30 PM.

Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park

A protest calling to defund MPD starts at Malcolm X Park at 3 PM.

There will be another march at Malcolm X Park later in the day as well, starting at 6:30 PM.

McPherson Square to the White House

Veterans will be marching to the President’s “Salute to America” rally at 4 PM.

The Supreme Court

There will be a peaceful sit-in for Black women outside of the Supreme Court starting at 10 AM.

Union Station to Black Lives Matter Plaza

Gather to march for Breonna Taylor at 2 PM.

The U.S. Capitol

Wear all-black and join the Black Out March at noon.

Dupont Circle

Head to a white accomplice orientation at 6 PM before you march at 7 PM with the They/Them Collective.

All around town

@dcteensaction graciously compiled a schedule of many marches, rallies, and protests for Fourth of July (below), too.

