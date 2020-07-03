Covid Update: Washington Still Holding Virus in Check



For the second consecutive week, daily cases of Covid-19 in the DC area have remained under 500. Going into Friday, 444 new cases were reported, in line with daily figures tracked since mid-June for the region. On June 16, daily reported cases fell below 500 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday’s figure continues this trend, which has held for 18 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the cumulative total of cases surpassed 85,000 this week, reaching 86,024 going into the July Fourth weekend.

The figures suggest that virus transmission has stabilized within a predictable range, although Washington residents continue to succumb to the disease. The local trend comes at a moment when the disease is spiraling to new records nationwide, creating a stark contrast between life in the District and the country at large.

The data comes from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian looked only at data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that make up the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

