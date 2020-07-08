Contemporary Masterpiece in Heart of Dupont Circle

Turn-of-the-century semi-detached row home completely rebuilt and reimagined in close concert with a local architecture and design firm in one of Washington, DC’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Just steps from everything DC has to offer, but on a coveted, quiet one-way, one-block long street.

Showcasing an open and airy contemporary floor plan accented by custom upgrades throughout, this large home was featured on the Dupont Circle Tour of Homes and was voted top home for that year. A true rare find in this city. The location can’t be beat with easy access to many of DC’s favorite and famous offerings including top rated restaurants, parks, museums, music venues, and more.

The home is an art lovers dream with lots of bright natural light, wall space and custom-designed recessed lighting in every room. The home features a whole house Sonos audio system with 28 in-ceiling Klipsch speakers with 4 iPad control stations located strategically throughout the home. A central vacuum system, intercom and whole home lighting system add to the features of this award-winning property. Custom-made maple accent cabinetry is featured throughout the home along with gorgeous Brazilian, wide plank, teak hardwood floors and all natural high-end designer stone and tile.

Address:

1744 Willard St NW Washington, DC 20009

Contact information:

David Shotwell

Compass

david@davidshotwell.com

202-297-4094

www.davidshotwell.com