Virginia Early Voting: Check Out These Long Lines as Day One Kicks Off

Early voting kicked off today in Virginia, and voters seem extremely eager to make their selections. Lines are being reported outside of several polling stations, even though there’s no rush: Virginia residents can vote early up until Saturday, October 31. Take a look at some of the voting sites below.

On the first day of early voting, lines at the Fairfax County Government Center are out the door (but don’t worry, there are many more days left to vote early and more locations will open in October). #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HaR06mAYO5 — Fairfax County Government 😷 (@fairfaxcounty) September 18, 2020

Voters in line in Leesburg VA for first day of early voting in Virginia pic.twitter.com/2NUIslBjB0 — Bill Clark (@billclarkphotos) September 18, 2020

Voter #397 at Alexandria, VA city hall on first day of in-person early voting: Sen. Mark Warner (D). pic.twitter.com/9dixc2TfF4 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 18, 2020

It's the first day of early voting in Virginia. The line at the Fairfax Country Government Center stretches the length of the building… twice. pic.twitter.com/cPOmluPA2Q — Kayla N. Sharpe 📸 (@KaylaNSharpe) September 18, 2020

The line is growing outside the Alexandria Registrar’s office. Voting begins in minutes @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/28gs0g34so — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) September 18, 2020

There may be 6+ weeks until Election Day 2020, but early voting in Virginia actually starts today — and there are dozens of voters in line to vote in person even before the building here in Richmond, VA opens pic.twitter.com/LchWhknggp — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) September 18, 2020

#EarlyVoting in the Commonwealth of Virginia opened at 8 am today in Arlington County. This is the line just after the central polling place opened. There were about four times as many people behind me as you see in front of me. Game on! Take the #VoterChallengeVA pic.twitter.com/NFoaTcucua — Michael A. Shea (@SheaMichaelA) September 18, 2020

The first voters in @LoudounCo on this lovely Friday morning. ❤ pic.twitter.com/03DaWCGqsd — Phyllis Randall (@PRandallcares) September 18, 2020

The line to vote in Fairfax, VA this AM is *not short* pic.twitter.com/1qcMGNHxEM — Aleigha Cavalier (@aleighacavalier) September 18, 2020

Early voting started today, as 56 people lined up bright and early outside the Alexandria registrar's office to be among the first to cast their votes for the November election. pic.twitter.com/URgnGQiowx — Alexandria Times (@AlexTimesNews) September 18, 2020

