“Anonymous” Will Reportedly Come Forward Today

“Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” said the senior administration official last year.

Photograph by Benjamin Wofford.

“Anonymous,” the senior Trump administration official behind the mysterious book A Warning, and a much-talked-about 2018 New York Times op-ed called “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” might have a major coming-out this afternoon, according to the Washington Post. When the book was published last year, the author announced in a Reddit forum that they would come forward by November 2020. “Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” they wrote, according to the Daily Beast.

Now as Election Day inches closer, people are continuing to speculate over the undisclosed identity of this Trump official thanks to a tweet from George Conway. The Trump antagonist said that he had spoken with Anonymous and hinted that the mysterious source would be speaking up “very, very soon.”

Cue the drama. Many on Twitter are claiming that the statement confirms that Kellyanne Conway, George’s wife and former counselor to Trump, is Anonymous. Or is she?

Washingtonian actually has a detailed guide to the wide-ranging Anonymous speculation that includes the Conways as well as other suspects like John Bolton, Kirstjen Nielsen, and Don McGahn.

Also, what does happen once they reveal themselves? Walter Shaub, former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, tweeted that Anonymous could possibly face ethical violations.

Who is it? What will happen? Of course, we’re facing the same the frustrating reality that we’ve struggled with since Anonymous first spoke out: We’ll have to wait and see.

This story has been updated.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine.

