How does the world see Washington right now? Amid the chaos of the past few months, we asked illustrators around the globe to draw us postcards from our own city—to show us how America in crisis looks from the outside. Predictably, many of the artists focused on the President. More surprisingly, some of the work showed how closely people far away are following the news from inside the Beltway. The responses from 11 illustrators, both foreign and American, are startling to behold—provocative, sometimes intentionally unsettling, and evocative of our times.
Noriko Sato
Born: Tokyo, Japan
Resides: Tokyo, Japan
Alex Fine
Born: DC
Lives: Baltimore
Andy Carter
Born: Leeds, UK
Resides: Leeds, UK
Muti
Born: Cape Town, South Africa
Resides: Cape Town, South Africa
Justin Metz
Born: Liverpool, UK
Resides: Liverpool, UK
Alberto Lot
Born: Sacile, Italy
Resides: Bologna, Italy
Paul Zwolak
Born: Hamilton (Ontario), Canada
Resides: Victoria (British Columbia), Canada
Sawsan Chalabi
Born: Tripoli, Lebanon
Resides: Arlington
Ashraf el Attar
Born: Cairo, Egypt
Resides: Arlington
Nan Cao
Born: Taiyuan, China
Resides: New York City
Ward Schumaker
Born: Omaha
Resides: San Francisco
This originally appeared in the November, 2020 issue of Washingtonian.