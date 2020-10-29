Illustration by Muti

How Does the World View DC Right Now? These Startling Postcards Paint a Grim Picture.

Contents
  1. Noriko Sato
  2. Alex Fine
  3. Andy Carter
  4. Muti
  5. Justin Metz
  6. Alberto Lot
  7. Paul Zwolak
  8. Sawsan Chalabi
  9. Ashraf el Attar
  10. Nan Cao
  11. Ward Schumaker

How does the world see Washington right now? Amid the chaos of the past few months, we asked illustrators around the globe to draw us postcards from our own city—to show us how America in crisis looks from the outside. Predictably, many of the artists focused on the President. More surprisingly, some of the work showed how closely people far away are following the news from inside the Beltway. The responses from 11 illustrators, both foreign and American, are startling to behold—provocative, sometimes intentionally unsettling, and evocative of our times.

Noriko Sato

Born: Tokyo, Japan
Resides: Tokyo, Japan

Alex Fine

Born: DC
Lives: Baltimore

Andy Carter

Born: Leeds, UK
Resides: Leeds, UK

Muti

Born: Cape Town, South Africa
Resides: Cape Town, South Africa

Justin Metz

Born: Liverpool, UK
Resides: Liverpool, UK

Alberto Lot

Born: Sacile, Italy
Resides: Bologna, Italy

Paul Zwolak

Born: Hamilton (Ontario), Canada
Resides: Victoria (British Columbia), Canada

Sawsan Chalabi

Born: Tripoli, Lebanon
Resides: Arlington

Ashraf el Attar

Born: Cairo, Egypt
Resides: Arlington

Nan Cao

Born: Taiyuan, China
Resides: New York City

Ward Schumaker

Born: Omaha
Resides: San Francisco

This originally appeared in the November, 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

