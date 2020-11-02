About Coronavirus 2020
The District has once again expanded its list of high-risk states, adding California, Oregon, and New Jersey. No states were removed from the list since the last time the city updated it two weeks ago. That means 42 states in total are now considered “high-risk” by the DC. And only six states aren’t on the list, since Virginia and Maryland are exempted.
Individuals coming into the District from states included on the list must self-quarantine for two weeks unless they’re engaging in essential work. Here’s the entire list.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming