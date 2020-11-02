Guest List

Bryant Johnson

The personal trainer to Ruth Bader Ginsburg did pushups in front of her casket when she lay in state.

Beth Sprague

She’s director of the North American Numbering Plan Administration, which recently gave DC a new area code: 771.

Kevin Young

The new head of the Smithsonian’s African American history museum also edits poetry for the New Yorker.

Tom Davidson

Digital-education firm EverFi, which he founded, committed $100 million for social-justice education.

Renée Fleming

The Kennedy Center’s first in-person concert since lock-down featured the opera star and McLean resident.

Disinvited! William Crews

After being outed as the author of posts that attacked mask-wearing and implied top officials should be executed, he retired from his job—doing PR for Anthony Fauci’s NIAID.

This originally appeared in the November, 2020 issue of Washingtonian.