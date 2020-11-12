There Are New Dining and Gathering Restrictions in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties

Amid a rise in Covid cases, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties are imposing new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

In Montgomery County, indoor capacity limits for businesses and churches have been reduced to 25 percent from 50 percent, and the maximum gathering size has been reduced to 25 people from 50 people. The county also ended a program that allowed some bars and restaurants to serve alcohol after 10 PM.

There are even more restrictions being added in Prince George’s County, where gathering limits are 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors, or one person or household per 200 square feet. Indoor dining, bowling alleys, churches, and gyms are reduced to 25 percent capacity, while retail and outdoor dining is capped at 50 percent capacity. Masks are now required whenever an individual is in public.

Covid cases have been rising rapidly in the DMV over the past few weeks. Montgomery County councilmember Craig Rice told WTOP that cases in Maryland were “at an all-time high,” and today’s daily case rate in DC was the highest it’s been since May. So far, the DC Government has not announced any additional restrictions; officials from DC Health and the Mayor’s office haven’t yet responded to queries—we’ll update this post if they do.

