Is GoldLink the Best Rapper in the World? Judge for Yourself Here

The homegrown DC star just dropped a new song and video.

Photo by Flickr user Amir Clark.
After a quiet year sans releases, DC rapper GoldLink dropped a new single, “Best Rapper In The F—-n World,” on November 19. The Grammy-nominated artist also published an abstract video of pulsating red lights to accompany the low-key track.

Lyrics include references to the DC area, a common feature for GoldLink (née D’Anthony Carlos), who was born in DC and grew up in Landover and Northern Virginia. Among those mentions? Le Pearl Ballroom, the now-shuttered go-go venue in Capitol Heights known for hosting bounce-beat artists.

“Long days from Le Pearl days and the Metros,” raps GoldLink. The singer also gave the venue a shout out in his 2017 track “Roll Call.”

So, is GoldLink really the best rapper in the world? Listen to the full track here and decide for yourself.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

