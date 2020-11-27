Photo/Graphics Credit: Photographs courtesy of Retailers.

Gift Guide 2020: Great Holiday Gifts Just Right for These Crazy Times

More than 60 ideas that are all about being cozy, healthy, and less stressed.

Togetherness may be more important than ever—whether that means connecting to others digitally, having fun at home with family, or gathering safely with friends outdoors. These gifts can help with all that, plus bring good cheer.

Bocce set with monogrammed case, $109

Paper-to-digital tablet, from $399

Jigsaws by female artists, $30

Echo frames with Alexa, $179.99

Crosley “Mockingbird” bluetooth radio, $69.95

“Rivington” picnic basket, $345

Portable “Clip 2” Bluetooth speaker, $39.95

Castle Marquetry eight-game box, $135

“MoGo” portable movie projector with Harman-Kardon sound, $399

“Leopard Race” laptop sleeve, $38.99

“Quest 2” virtual-reality system, from $299

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones, $229.95

Wool-blend picnic blanket with waterproof bottom, $129

Nintendo Switch gaming system, $299.99

AirPods Pro, $249

Kubb outdoor tossing game, $49.99

Fredericks & Mae cork dartboard, $150

Stay Cozy

We may all be hunkered down at home, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make the best of it. These gifts can help someone cook in style, be warm and comfortable, or snuggle in with a good book or puzzle.

Multi-pocketed cotton-canvas BBQ apron, $59

Fire Sense’s clay tabletop Large Yakatori Charcoal Grill, $48.89

“Dagny” pie dish, $38

Smeg retro-style two-slice toaster, $169.95

“Sauteuse” three-and-a-half-quart pot, $180

Smeg retro-style electric kettle, $230

Ugg pompom fleece-lined socks, $49.50

Slumber Serum aromatherapy oil, $22

Free People “Cozy Cool Lounge Pants,” $78

“Colbat Swirl” serving tray, $38

Barbour “Mid-Gray Essential Gilet,” $150

Shearling “Kalina” slides, $125

Supima-cotton full-zip cardigan, $128

“Iris” scrunchie set, $18

History of America in 101 Objects, $40

“Santal 26” electric home diffuser, $600

Adara natural-gas outdoor fire table, from $2,299

“Desk Essentials” gift box with notepads and snacks, $68

The Modern Art Puzzle Box, whose blocks form six different masterpieces, $39

Andrew Stewart double-faced cashmere scarf, $165

Reclining “Lolling Chair” with leather cushion, from $2,975

Barack Before Obama, $39.99

Jen B. Peters “Warmth Mug,” $14

Waxed-canvas log carrier, $90

Stay Well

Nothing says you care like a gift meant to keep a loved one healthy and happy, especially now. These ideas can help a special someone remain active and fit, enjoy a bit of pampering, stay hydrated, or simply find a much-needed moment of Zen.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, $8

Airwrap Complete hairstyling kit, $549.99

Slow North neck wrap, $46

Herbivore Botanicals “Calm” bath salts, $18

“I Need My Space” adult face mask, $15

La Chatelaine hand-cream trio, $28

CAP neoprene dumbbells, $4.99

“Apex” multi-sport fitness watch, $300

Intex Explorer K2 inflatable kayak, $106

Peppermint hand sanitizer, $20

Peloton’s new Bike+, from $2,495

Garden in a Bag, $12

Nonalcoholic cocktail spirits, $32

“Facial Favorites for All” holiday gift set, $49

Hydracy water bottle with time marker, $22

“Smart Garden 9” with grow lights and auto-watering, $199.95

Cosori 5.8-quart air fryer, $129.99

Alarm clock with sleep programs such as “storytime” and “soundbaths,” $165

UV-sterilizing CleanTray, $99.99

“Leopard” stainless tumbler, $35

