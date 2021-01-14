13 Things to Do in DC to Celebrate Inauguration 2021

This year’s inauguration will be unlike any other in history. The Presidential Inaugural Committee and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser have asked people to stay home and watch the festivities virtually, and—due to the pandemic and the potential of violence from pro-Trump extremists—that doesn’t sound like a bad idea. So, what’s there to do? Here’s a schedule of events around town, both official and unofficial, to celebrate one of the strangest inaugurations in history.

Sunday, January 17

Pup champagne: While Joe Biden might be the star of every other show, it’s Major Biden who will be getting all the attention at this virtual “Indoguration” party from the Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance. Major, the first doggo to go from shelter to the White House, was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 from the Wilmington-based shelter. So, they’re celebrating the German shepherd with a fundraising event that’s billed as “the world’s largest virtual party for dogs.” Today contributor Jill Martin will host the party, which will also include a fun competition: Submit your own pup to be the “Secretary of Rescue Dogs,” obviously a high-profile Cabinet position. Featured guest Sir Darius Brown, a teenage animal advocate who crafts doggie bow ties, will choose a winner (and top contenders will receive a bow tie as a prize). Details: Sunday, January 17 at 3 PM; $10 minimum donation (proceeds go to the Delaware Humane Association), buy tickets here.

For the youth: Have you explained this chaotic time of presidential transition to kids? If you’re struggling, Adventure Theatre is here to help. The youth-focused organization is virtually hosting a talk called “Teachable Moment on the Peaceful Transition of Power.” Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass and Adventure Theatre artistic director Chil Kong will discuss the history of presidential transitions on Facebook. Details: Sunday, January 17 at 2 PM; Free, watch it here.

Monday, January 18

Give back: The Presidential Inaugural Committee has organized a National Day of Service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You can volunteer to help virtually, or sign up for a more hands-on (yet still Covid-safe) opportunity. There are dozens of partners, including the Rock Creek Conservancy and the O Street Museum Foundation. Details: All day Monday at various locations; find out more here.

Tuesday, January 19

Madam Vice President: Explore the life of Kamala Harris on the eve of her ascension to the Vice Presidency with reporter Dan Morain, author of the newly released Kamala’s Way: An American Life. In a virtual event with Politics and Prose, he’ll chat with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty about Harris’s career from California prosecutor to headline-making Senator to presidential candidate—and, now, historic Veep. Details: Tuesday January, 19 at 8 PM; Free ($28-$36 for a ticket with the book included), register here.

For West Wing nerds: Hang with President Bartlet in “Mr. President: An Evening with Martin Sheen,” an online event from Smithsonian Associates. Sheen will talk to U.S. News & World Report White House correspondent Ken Walsh about his fictional presidency, the enduring influence of the West Wing in pop culture, and how the show affected the nation’s view of politicians IRL. Tuesday, January 19 at 6:30 PM; $20-$25, buy tickets here.

In memoriam: To honor the more than 380,000 lives lost to Covid-19, the Presidential Inaugural Committee is hosting a ceremony that will light up the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial. Other cities across the country are invited to ring church bells and light up their buildings to mark a “national moment of unity and remembrance.” Tuesday, January 19 at 5:30 PM.

Wednesday, January 20

Details: You’ll be able to watch the full day’s events on cable news or you can stream it on YouTube here. (Everything will also be available on the Presidential Inaugural Committe’s social channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.)

It’s official: The swearing-in ceremony will be at noon; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths on the west side of the Capitol building. Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez will be the musical performer. Also on the agenda: a reading from poet Amanda Gorman. Former Georgetown University president Father Leo O’Donovan will give the invocation, while the benediction will come from Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman of Delaware. Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

After the oaths: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff will participate in the traditional “pass in review” on the east side of the Capitol to “review the readiness of military troops” and mark the “peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief,” according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The escort: Joe Biden will get a Presidential Escort on 15th Street as he heads to the White House. He’ll be accompanied by the US Army Band, the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corp, and more.

Parade: The inaugural parade is going virtual this year. While the lineup is still TBD, the event is expected to include a diverse array of performances from locations across the country.

Across the river: Biden, Dr. Biden, Harris, and Emhoff will go to Arlington National Cemetery to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Joining them will be Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The actual party: Tom Hanks will host “Celebrating America,” an evening TV program that will feature Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as well as performances from Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, and Justin Timberlake. The 90-minute show will recognize “American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, healthcare workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers,” according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Thursday, January 21

If you want more of Major: Both Biden doggos get the spotlight in the new illustrated children’s book, Champ and Major: First Dogs. Author Joy McCullough will talk about the new White House pup stars at a virtual Politics and Prose event. Details: Thursday, January 21 at 11 AM; free ($25 with book included), register here.

