Anthony Fauci Sure Looks Happy in the Biden Administration

Anthony Fauci made a triumphant return to the White House briefing room Thursday with all the mojo of a post-breakup glow up. The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared almost giddy, laughing and smiling as he professed his feelings about the Joe Biden administration’s coronavirus approach—which is a total 180 from Donald Trump’s disdain for science and fact.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak. It is somewhat of a liberating feeling,” said Fauci.

Twitter users picked up on the doc’s jovial mood, gleefully tweeting about Fauci’s “new administration, who dis?” vibes. Here are some of our favorite takes:

Fauci has reverse-aged under the new administration

(fact check: he’s 80!) pic.twitter.com/J5712kVDQ1 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 22, 2021

This Fauci mood is like when Dobby got his sock. I'm so happy for him. pic.twitter.com/gXMFfUZe9z — Kavin Senapathy (@ksenapathy) January 21, 2021

I was going to tweet "Fauci is in his Reputation era" this morning, but then I decided to deactivate my account instead. Thanks, all! — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) January 22, 2021

Fauci in Biden briefings vs. Trump briefings. You can tell that a weight has been lifted off his shoulders. I’m so happy for him! pic.twitter.com/TomZMN4nVU — Matthew Facciani, PhD (@MatthewFacciani) January 22, 2021

Get you a man who looks at you like Anthony Fauci looks at getting to talk freely about science. pic.twitter.com/YNn0JNYven — Kris Kanthak (@kramtrak) January 22, 2021

