Cori Bush Is Switching Offices to Get Away From Marjorie Taylor Greene

Nancy Pelosi reportedly had to intervene.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by NCinDC/Flickr.
Photo by NCinDC/Flickr.

How contentious are things getting over at the US Congress? Representative Cori Bush tweeted Friday that she has been forced to switch offices in order to distance herself from QAnon-sympathetic representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Bush wrote that Greene and her staff “berated” the Missouri congresswoman while not wearing masks, and that the office move is meant to ensure the safety of Bush and her staffers. Both Bush and Greene had offices on the first floor of the Longworth House Office Building.

According to Friday’s edition of political newsletter Punchbowl, Nancy Pelosi had to intervene in the dispute, facilitating Bush’s move to an office further away from Greene.

The workplace shuffle comes amid an ongoing string of Greene controversies, despite her having served on the Hill for less than a month. Earlier this week, videos from 2019 emerged of Greene harassing student survivors of the Parkland shooting. Pelosi recently called Greene’s appointment to the House’s education panel “appalling.”

 

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

