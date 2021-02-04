News & Politics

Joe Biden Is Hiring a Bunch of DC-Area Natives

Sidwell and St. Albans grads will serve in the new administration.

Written by
| Published on
Courtesy of the US State Department

 

Photograph courtesy of US Senate

John Kerry / US special presidential envoy for climate

DC connection: The former presidential candidate was a military brat who spent part of his childhood in the District, attending Jackson Elementary and St. Albans.

Random fact: His family lived across the street from newspaper columnist Joe Alsop. Kerry was also a Cub Scout with Brit Hume.

Photograph courtesy of U.S. Senate

Susan Rice / US trade representative

DC connection: Rice was born and raised in Washington. She graduated from Beauvoir and National Cathedral School.

Random fact: As a child of DC insiders, Rice grew up surrounded by prominent Washing-ton figures: Civil-rights activist Peggy Cooper Cafritz was her godmother, and Madeleine Albright is a family friend.

Photograph of Wilkins courtesy of Yale Law

Elizabeth Wilkins / Senior adviser to chief of staff Ron Klain

DC connection: Wilkins, a Sidwell lifer, was born and raised in the District. Her late father was Pulitzer Prize–winning columnist and onetime Justice Department official Roger Wilkins.

Random fact: An attorney, she spent five years working for DC’s Office of the Attorney General and has clerked for both Elena Kagan and Merrick Garland.

Photograph courtesy of US Senate

Jeff Zients / Counselor to the President

DC connection: Raised in Kensington, Zients, who will head Biden’s Covid response, is a St. Albans grad.

Random fact: Previously a business exec and director of the National Economic Council, he once joined forces with Colin Powell, Atlantic Media owner David Bradley, and others in a failed attempt to buy the Washington Nationals.

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

