What Are DC’s Most Underrated Bands? You May Find a New Favorite on This Playlist.

“What are your favorite DC bands and artists that nobody talks about?”

Memoirist Mike Scalise posted that question to Twitter on Thursday afternoon—please no super-famous acts like Fugazi or Chuck Brown, he told his followers. In response, the city’s music-lovers stepped up to the proverbial mic and shouted out their underrated favorites. Scalise even turned the guitar-laden soundtrack of DC into a playlist—consider it recommended listening as you scroll through some of the replies:

 

Darkest Hour, Periphery. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) February 19, 2021

Early Humans, Shy Glizzy and this has prob been mentioned Black Eyes — Kam Tambini (@TAMBIN0) February 19, 2021

Nobody's mentioned The Goons yet, the band that got me into punk. More recently, The Shirks. — James Doubek (@JamesDoubek) February 19, 2021

have a hard time telling whether or not Nation of Ulysses is unknown outside of DC but they’re my fave — wig-wag 📹 (@wigwagmag) February 18, 2021

Another vote for 9353, as well as the vast DC go-go scene, and then by the 1990s there was Thievery Corporation and the downtempo scene. — Brendan Hasenstab (@pierrepont) February 19, 2021

Strange Boutique. This is a photo I took at their reunion show in 2019. Iconic DC goth band that is incredibly underrated. pic.twitter.com/XmKGbzM8XN — Nowhere Girl (@Sailor_mourn) February 19, 2021

Postal Service

Oddisee

Jukebox the Ghost

Granny and the boys@hemlinesband @bbbrybry

White Ford Bronco

Lucky Dub — max richman (@richmanmax) February 19, 2021

Jonathan Fire Eater (they were all from DC—I grew up with them)! — elliott holt (@elliottholt) February 18, 2021

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!