News & Politics

What Are DC’s Most Underrated Bands? You May Find a New Favorite on This Playlist.

The city's punk-rock scene gets a lot of love.

Written by
| Published on
iStock

“What are your favorite DC bands and artists that nobody talks about?”

Memoirist Mike Scalise posted that question to Twitter on Thursday afternoon—please no super-famous acts like Fugazi or Chuck Brown, he told his followers. In response, the city’s music-lovers stepped up to the proverbial mic and shouted out their underrated favorites. Scalise even turned the guitar-laden soundtrack of DC into a playlist—consider it recommended listening as you scroll through some of the replies:

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day