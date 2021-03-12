News & Politics

National Cathedral and Anthony Fauci Will Host Mass Vaccination of Faith Leaders

The event will be live-streamed on Tuesday evening.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

Washington National Cathedral will host a live-streamed vaccination of DC-area faith leaders at 5 PM on March 16. Anthony Fauci and NIH director Francis Collins will offer opening remarks about the importance of getting the vaccine before about 25 rabbis, imams, and priests are inoculated.

The event is intended to sow more trust in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, especially in Black and Brown communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus. “The representation of multiple faith leaders of color at the event—each of whom will be getting vaccinated on camera—will send a message of trust in the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness from reliable messengers rooted in these communities,” a press release says.

There will also be remarks from Eliseo Pérez-Stable, director of the National Institute on  Minority Health and Health Disparities; Mariann Edgar Budde, Episcopal bishop of  Washington; Leonard Hamlin, Sr., canon missioner of Washington National Cathedral; and Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral.

The full event will be live-streamed here.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day