News & Politics

Here’s What’s on a Bunch of Locals’ Post-Pandemic Bucket Lists (Besides Going to the 9:30 Club)

Dare to dream about Ethiopian restaurants on U Street and watching soccer at the Queen Vic.

Written by
| Published on
Toki Underground Cheap Eats 2016
A window seat at Toki Underground. Photograph by Scott Suchman

This week, a Redditor posed an optimistic question to the /washingtondc community: “We’re nearly there DC, and you owe yourself some positivity. What’s on your ‘When the pandemic is over…’ list?”

There were hundreds of responses (not surprisingly, Nats games and the 9:30 Club came up a lot). Here’s what else folks are missing hard:

“I am gonna read every single little placard at the air and space museum.”-Findingmyway1

“Sit at a bar… INSIDE… and have a cold, cold, COLD martini at Martin’s in Georgetown.” –quoi-de-9

“MAGFest, Katsucon, Otakon and Dragoncon. Thats going to be my convention reunion tour.” –Midnight_Morning

“I want to sit down and eat Ethiopian food in a restaurant around U Street. Then I want to walk to Atlantic Plumbing and watch a movie. After that, I want to go to DC9 and dance myself silly. I want it to be so packed that at one point, someone pushes past me and accidentally knocks my elbow so my drink spills a bit. Then I want to wander over to one of the pizza places to grab a giant slice of pizza to stave off a hangover because I actually have plans for the next day that don’t involve sitting in a circle in a park where the topic of conversation continually becomes about covid.” NorseTikiBar

“Glen Echo Park. I’m a swing dancer and a blues dancer living in an abusive household. It was my home away from home. There’s a reason why I call the Spanish Ballroom ‘the happiest place in the Beltway.’” –ropbop19

“The ballet. More than anything. More than the job I love that I haven’t done in a year, more than date nights, more than anything, I want to go to the ballet. Whoever’s at the Kennedy Center. Oklahoma City Ballet? Sure!” abillionbells

“I’m considering visiting every museum with a sign around my neck that says “I’m new talk to me.” –dimma_darn

“I want to be jammed into the very crowded Showtime bar on a Saturday night with a cold basic beer while I watch all of the drunk late night kids stumble in and be dumbstruck that this ‘cool hipster bar’ doesn’t offer margaritas or take credit cards.”-picscomment89

“A glorious bowl of Toki Classic in their cramped-ass barstools while pretending to [not] listen in on the couple next to me’s conversation.”-macacoa

“Pug bathroom.”-SunnyFloridaAve

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.

“I miss the top floor of the former Patents Office, the rotunda of the National Gallery, and the kitchen counter at Pizzeria Paradiso.”-XComThrowawayAcct

“First thing I want to do is go get a scotch tasting at the Jack Rose and a big ass slice of pizza.”-Midnight_Rising

“Watching a Liverpool match at Exiles or the Vic. Watching Detroit City FC at Ivy and Coney. Watching soccer with other people basically.”-4look4rd

“I just want Coddmother [sic] to comeback to life with its shitty playlists, drinks, and trashiness. It breaks my heart that one of the few dive bars in the area closed down.”-4look4rd

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day