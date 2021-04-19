Join your favorite winemakers and longtime friends for the 21st anniversary of the Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction. This year’s event takes us “beyond the ballroom” and will be a digital celebration that features live and silent auctions, watch parties, exclusive party boxes, and more on Thursday May 6 at 6pm ET. An exciting development is that attendance to the celebration is free so that anyone can participate this year in addition to opportunities to upgrade and sponsor. Register to attend at: https://event.gives/heartsdelight.

“The safety of our guests is the top priority for us and while we can’t wait to be back in person, we’re excited to be able come together virtually,” said Heidi Arnold, Director for Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction. “You can expect to bid on incredible wine and travel experiences. This year allows for people from around the world to attend and become part of the Heart’s Delight family.”

Heart’s Delight is the nation’s only four-day celebration of exceptional food and wine benefiting the American Heart Association. Over the past 20 years Heart’s Delight has raised more than $20 million net in support of building a world of longer, healthier lives. Heart’s Delight traditionally hosts leaders from the country’s business, medical and political communities who share a love of food and wine and a concern for the prevention of heart disease and stroke. Vintners and chefs from around the world traditionally come to Washington, DC to take part in the event.

“The uniqueness is really created by the fact that the winemakers come year after year and spend their time to bring their wines plus the fact that you’ve got a very loyal crowd of people who support the event,” said Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby’s Wine and Heart’s Delight Auctioneer since 1999. “They [the producers] have built up a great camaraderie with the people who support the event year after year. So you have a familiar, fun and friendly atmosphere where everyone knows each other and everyone appreciates what each other does.”

“We’ve had people that have been here for all 20 years. Anyone who comes once will come again,” said Brian Kearney, past event Chair and Chief Operating Officer; Kearney & Company .

Across the world, supporters will unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds in support of the mission of the American Heart Association.

“There is nothing else equal in the world to this event. It has become like a family, really. There are some people we see every year. There’s a lot of emotion, and wine is about emotion,” said Charlotte Denjean, Château Lagrange.

“Participating in Heart’s Delight means a lot. The restaurants and other chefs involved are of a very high caliber, so it is very humbling to be part of that group,” said Danny Lee Chef/Owner, CHIKO, Anju and Mandu, Washington, DC.

The 2021 Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction is thrilled to offer wine from the cellars of:

Château Haut-Brion

Château Cos d’Estournel

Château Grand Puy Lacoste

Château Guiraud

Château Montrose

Château Malartic-Lagravière

Château Lagrange

Château Coutet

Château Smith Haut Lafitte

Château Pontet-Canet

Château Lafon-Rochet

Château Clerc Milon

Château Lascombes

Almaviva Winery

Massican

Addax Wines, Institution Winery, Bevan Cellars & Russell Bevan

Château Angélus

Château d’Issan

Château Kirwan

Château Léoville-Poyferré

Domaine de Chevalier

Opus One

Plumpjack Winery

Château Brane-Cantenac

Venture Wines

Hope & Grace

Plus wine from the cellars of many generous Collectors

Join us to experience the 2021 Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction on May 6. To register visit https://event.gives/ heartsdelight. For sponsorship or questions, contact: [email protected] org.