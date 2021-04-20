Protesters Will Dump Cow Poop in Front of the White House for Earth Day

Earth Day is this Thursday, and President Biden has invited 40 world leaders for a virtual climate summit on April 22 and 23. Climate activists are planning to show up and demand their voices and interests be heard. Here’s what to expect over the next few days.

Climate Clock to the White House

On Wednesday morning, various climate change groups and leaders will join together to deliver a smaller version of New York’s “climate clock” to the White House. The original clock in Union Square counts down the amount of time left for the world to prevent the effects of global warming from becoming irreversible. The group will meet at Union Station at 10 AM, and will deliver the clock and petitions to stop fossil fuel projects to the east side of the White House at 11 AM.

A Load of Crap

Activists with Extinction Rebellion DC will dump “heaps of cow shit” from bright pink wheelbarrows in front of the east side of the White House “in response to Biden’s bullshit climate plan.” The group will convene at 7:30 AM Thursday on the east side of Freedom Plaza, and is demanding Biden “acts in line with the science by declaring a climate and ecological emergency under the National Emergencies Act,” and sets a net-zero emissions target for 2025.

Second Line March for the Gulf

Led by the TooMuchTalent band, climate activists will convene at Constitution and 22 St. NW at 8:30 AM Thursday for a Second Line march to the White House. Protesters will be marching to represent the interests of communities most impacted by climate change, especially those around the Gulf Coast.

