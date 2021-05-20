With most Covid-related restrictions loosening in DC tomorrow, May 21, ABRA has released updated guidances about what’s now allowed in restaurants and bars. Restaurants, taverns, hotels, and private clubs can operate at 100 percent capacity starting tomorrow, while nightclubs and multipurpose facilities can operate at up to 50 percent capacity, and move to 100 percent on June 11. Here are the other activities that can resume tomorrow:

Dancing

Standing receptions

Cocktail hours

Buffets

Self-serving stations

Standing recreational activities like playing pool and ping pong, bowling, and throwing axes or darts

Sitting at a staffed bar

Indoor and outdoor live entertainment

BYOB

Drinking indoors without purchasing a food item

Serving food and alcohol to standing customers

Pub crawls

Join the conversation!