The Smithsonian Will Reopen in Full by the End of August

Smithsonian museums and facilities that didn’t already have a reopening date will reopen through the summer, the institution announced Wednesday:

• The National Museum of Natural History will open June 18.

• The National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery and the National Museum of African Art will open July 16.

• The National Air and Space Museum and the Castle will open July 30.

• The Anacostia Community Museum will open August 6.

• The Hirshhorn will open August 20. (Its sculpture garden is already open.)

• The National Postal Museum will open August 27.

Two Smithsonian facilities in New York City will also reopen this summer: The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum opens June 10, and the National Museum of the American Indian in Manhattan will open June 23.

Many of the facilities will open with reduced hours and some may require timed entry tickets; all will require face masks in indoor areas.